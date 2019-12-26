What were the biggest failures on the high street in 2019?

Debenhams in Yarmouth, a high street casualty after a difficult year for retailers. Pic: Archant

Over the eleven months to the end of November, 81 UK retailers - including some big names - fell into administration, according to new data.

Bathstore in Norwich was one of the casualties of 2019. Pic: Archant Bathstore in Norwich was one of the casualties of 2019. Pic: Archant

This actually is less than the same time last year as more firms used restructuring methods to save them from collapse.

Remember these:

LK Bennett; the fashion retailer was bought from administration in a rescue deal in April, but said it would close 10 stores with the loss of 110 jobs. It continues to run concessions including one in Jarrold, Norwich.

Jack Wills; it collapsed into administration in August before it was snapped up by retail tycoon Mike Ashley.

Karen Millen; all of its and Coast's 32 UK stores were closed in September although its online brand was saved by Boohoo.

Links of London; the jewellery retailer, with a concession in Jarrold, is in the midst of an administration with 35 stores and 350 jobs at risk.

Supercuts/Regis; the hairdressing chains, which have a store in Castle Quarter, Norwich and a concession in Jarrold, were saved in a rescue deal by entrepreneur Lee Bushell, securing 140 of their 200 salons.

Bonmarche; the value retailer fell into administration in October, but a rescue deal was agreed with retailer Peacocks. It closed 30 stores before Christmas. However all four of its stores in Norwich, Yarmouth, Dereham and King's Lynn, all currently remain open.

Bathstore; it fell into administration in June, but 44 of the company's stores were saved in a rescue deal with Homebase. The Norwich branch in Queen's Road closed.

Select; the fast fashion retailer fell into administration in May, before launching a CVA restructuring plan in June, saving stores in Norwich's Castle Quarter, King's Lynn, Yarmouth and Thetford.

Thomas Cook; the travel business was the most notable failure, with 800 stores, although 555 of these were saved by rival Hays Travel which re-opened the branch in Tesco, Sprowston, Norwich.

Oddbins; the wine specialist closed a raft of stores after it fell into administration in February, the second time in eight years.

Debenhams; the retail giant entered administration in April, starting a major restructuring process, with store closures to include Yarmouth.

Jessops; Dragon's Den star Peter Jones called in administrators for the property division of his troubled camera chain in December, putting around 500 jobs at risk.

Mamas & Papas; just days after rival Mothercare went bust, Mamas & Papas announced the closure of six stores.

The Book People; the online business drafted in administrators just a week before Christmas putting almost 400 jobs on the line.

Clinton's; around 2,500 jobs were saved at the greetings card chain after it was sold back to its original owners.

Marks & Spencer; in the midst of plans to close 100 stores to cut costs.

Tesco; it announced plans to cut 4,500 jobs in August.

Boots; confirmed in June that it will close 200 stores.

Topshop, Topman and Dorothy Perkins; 23 stores closed with 520 job losses.