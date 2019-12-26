Search

Advanced search

What were the biggest failures on the high street in 2019?

PUBLISHED: 09:55 26 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:55 26 December 2019

Debenhams in Yarmouth, a high street casualty after a difficult year for retailers. Pic: Archant

Debenhams in Yarmouth, a high street casualty after a difficult year for retailers. Pic: Archant

Over the eleven months to the end of November, 81 UK retailers - including some big names - fell into administration, according to new data.

Bathstore in Norwich was one of the casualties of 2019. Pic: ArchantBathstore in Norwich was one of the casualties of 2019. Pic: Archant

This actually is less than the same time last year as more firms used restructuring methods to save them from collapse.

Remember these:

LK Bennett; the fashion retailer was bought from administration in a rescue deal in April, but said it would close 10 stores with the loss of 110 jobs. It continues to run concessions including one in Jarrold, Norwich.

Jack Wills; it collapsed into administration in August before it was snapped up by retail tycoon Mike Ashley.

Karen Millen; all of its and Coast's 32 UK stores were closed in September although its online brand was saved by Boohoo.

Links of London; the jewellery retailer, with a concession in Jarrold, is in the midst of an administration with 35 stores and 350 jobs at risk.

MORE: Is Norwich getting a new Prezzo or Loch Fyne restaurant?

Supercuts/Regis; the hairdressing chains, which have a store in Castle Quarter, Norwich and a concession in Jarrold, were saved in a rescue deal by entrepreneur Lee Bushell, securing 140 of their 200 salons.

Bonmarche; the value retailer fell into administration in October, but a rescue deal was agreed with retailer Peacocks. It closed 30 stores before Christmas. However all four of its stores in Norwich, Yarmouth, Dereham and King's Lynn, all currently remain open.

You may also want to watch:

Bathstore; it fell into administration in June, but 44 of the company's stores were saved in a rescue deal with Homebase. The Norwich branch in Queen's Road closed.

Select; the fast fashion retailer fell into administration in May, before launching a CVA restructuring plan in June, saving stores in Norwich's Castle Quarter, King's Lynn, Yarmouth and Thetford.

Thomas Cook; the travel business was the most notable failure, with 800 stores, although 555 of these were saved by rival Hays Travel which re-opened the branch in Tesco, Sprowston, Norwich.

Oddbins; the wine specialist closed a raft of stores after it fell into administration in February, the second time in eight years.

Debenhams; the retail giant entered administration in April, starting a major restructuring process, with store closures to include Yarmouth.

Jessops; Dragon's Den star Peter Jones called in administrators for the property division of his troubled camera chain in December, putting around 500 jobs at risk.

Mamas & Papas; just days after rival Mothercare went bust, Mamas & Papas announced the closure of six stores.

The Book People; the online business drafted in administrators just a week before Christmas putting almost 400 jobs on the line.

Clinton's; around 2,500 jobs were saved at the greetings card chain after it was sold back to its original owners.

Marks & Spencer; in the midst of plans to close 100 stores to cut costs.

Tesco; it announced plans to cut 4,500 jobs in August.

Boots; confirmed in June that it will close 200 stores.

Topshop, Topman and Dorothy Perkins; 23 stores closed with 520 job losses.

Most Read

Revealed: Norfolk’s busiest speed cameras raking in £1m

The speed camera on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Taverham is the busiest in Norfolk.

‘Christmas is ruined’ - Courier fails to deliver £300 worth of grandchildren’s presents

Margaret Plenty spent £300 on presents for her eight grandchildren. Picture; Margaret Plenty

All the pictures of the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas in Norfolk

Prince George and Princess Charlotte after attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday December 25, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Christmas. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Meet Noel and Leon - two Christmas babies born within space of an hour

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital Christmas babies 2019. Pictures: Ella Wilkinson

Man arrested for drink driving while in charge of 44-tonne lorry

A lorry driver has been arrested for drink driving. Photo: James Bass.

Most Read

An ice rink has opened in Norwich for Christmas

A pop up ice rink is installed at The Georgian Townhouse for Christmas fun Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Serious three-vehicle crash closes part of A47

The A47 has been closed near King's Lynn after a serious collision Picture: Chris Bishop

WEIRD NORFOLK hunt the Beast of the A1075 near Thetford after a raft of recent ‘Bigfoot’ sightings

Thetford Forest on the A1075, where Bigfoot has been sighted. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Christmas miracle’ as four escape this car without serious injuries

A heavily damaged Nissan on the A47 at Middleton. Picture: King's Lynn Police

‘Christmas is ruined’ - Courier fails to deliver £300 worth of grandchildren’s presents

Margaret Plenty spent £300 on presents for her eight grandchildren. Picture; Margaret Plenty

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Revealed: Norfolk’s busiest speed cameras raking in £1m

The speed camera on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Taverham is the busiest in Norfolk.

‘Christmas is ruined’ - Courier fails to deliver £300 worth of grandchildren’s presents

Margaret Plenty spent £300 on presents for her eight grandchildren. Picture; Margaret Plenty

What were the biggest failures on the high street in 2019?

Debenhams in Yarmouth, a high street casualty after a difficult year for retailers. Pic: Archant

Former bowling alley to be converted into new church

Part of the Wild Stallion dance studio is to be converted into a new church for the Redeemed Christian Church of God. Picture: Google/Picasa

Have you seen Spangles? Cat missing for more than a week

Spangles has been missing since December 16. PHOTO: Tina Roberts
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists