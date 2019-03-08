What were the most viewed homes in Norfolk?

The most viewed house in Norfolk; Vale Green, Mile Cross, for sale for £150,000. Pic: www.williamhbrown.co.uk

It seems a new wave of ‘DIY developers’ are looking for a bargain with the most viewed homes being in need of repair and for sale at auction – the cheapest being just £50,000.

Plumstead Road, Norwich, for sale for £150,000 by auction. Pic: www.brown-co.com Plumstead Road, Norwich, for sale for £150,000 by auction. Pic: www.brown-co.com

Homes searched for across the county included those mainly at the lower end of the price scale and several coming under the hammer which could indicate people are looking for bargain buys they can add value to. With most being family houses, it also suggests people are looking to buy for themselves and not as an investment.

Homes searched for on Rightmove included a two bedroom terraced house in Yarmouth for £50,000, a flat in the city centre for offers over £120,000 and a one bedroom cottage in Hunstanton for offers over £100,000.

Only one new build, in Little Plumstead, for £235,000 made the list.

Gunton Lane, New Costessey, for sale for offers over £200,000. Pic: www.williamhbrown.co.uk Gunton Lane, New Costessey, for sale for offers over £200,000. Pic: www.williamhbrown.co.uk

The only exception out of all the homes looked for was a house considered to be the most expensive on the market in Norfolk, in Brancaster, for offers over £4million.

Peter Hornor, chartered surveyor and auctioneer, from Brown & Co, which holds its next property sale on Thursday at the Assembly House in Norwich, said: “Over the last 15-20 years, I have seen the market change but auction has remained a continued force, it’s so transparent and shows in a local forum what something is really worth.”

Here are the top 10 in Norfolk:

Reepham Road, Hellesdon, for sale for £290,000. Pic: www.williamhbrown.co.uk Reepham Road, Hellesdon, for sale for £290,000. Pic: www.williamhbrown.co.uk

Vale Green, Mile Cross, Norwich, a three bedroom terrace – £150,000

Plumstead Road, Thorpe, Norwich, a three bedroom bungalow – £150,000

Gunton Lane, New Costessey, Norwich, a three bedroom bungalow – £200,000

Reepham Road, Hellesdon, Norwich, a four bedroom house – £290,000

Water Lane, Little Plumstead, for sale for £235,000. Pic: www.williamhbrown.co.uk Water Lane, Little Plumstead, for sale for £235,000. Pic: www.williamhbrown.co.uk

Water Lane, Little Plumstead, a three bedroom, new semi detached house – £235,000

Middleton Street, Wymondham, a two bedroom flat – £140,000

East Road, Yarmouth, a two bedroom detached house – £50,000

Marshside, Brancaster, a 13 bedroom house – offers over £4million

Middleton Street, Wymondham, for sale for £140,000. Pic: Rightmove. Middleton Street, Wymondham, for sale for £140,000. Pic: Rightmove.

Chapel Lane, Hunstanton, a one bedroom cottage – offers over £100,000

Gurney Drive, Sprowston, Norwich, a three bedroom bungalow – £215,000

East Road, Yarmouth, for sale for £50,000. Pic: www.auctionhouse.co.uk East Road, Yarmouth, for sale for £50,000. Pic: www.auctionhouse.co.uk

Marshside, Brancaster, for sale for offers over £4million. Pic: www.struttandparker.com Marshside, Brancaster, for sale for offers over £4million. Pic: www.struttandparker.com

Chapel Lane, Hunstanton, for sale for offers over £100,000. Pic: www.williamhbrown.co.uk Chapel Lane, Hunstanton, for sale for offers over £100,000. Pic: www.williamhbrown.co.uk