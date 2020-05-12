Search

Advanced search

Personal Finance: I rely on dividends for my income, what do I do?

12 May, 2020 - 06:00
David Tooley of SG Weath Management on what people who rely on dividends can do for their income. Picture: SG Wealth Management/Getty Images

David Tooley of SG Weath Management on what people who rely on dividends can do for their income. Picture: SG Wealth Management/Getty Images

SG Wealth Management/Getty Images

David Tooley, chartered financial planner at SG Wealth Management on what small business owners who are reliant on dividends for their income can do.

Dividends are still not included in any support scheme.

However there is renewed pressure from business leaders and trade bodies to provide limited company directors with financial help, so watch this space.

In the meantime if alongside the dividends you receive, you pay yourself a salary taxed under PAYE, the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CLRS) allows you to claim 80% of earnings up to £2,500 per month.

MORE: Personal Finance: Will the IR35 tax freeze affect me?



This is the case even if you are the only employee.

You will be furloughed so cannot undertake work for your own company, but the rules do allow you to perform your statutory obligations as a director, and with the minimum furlough period being set at three weeks there is flexibility.

You can apply now through the furlough scheme claim portal.

If your trade allows, another option is to furlough and consider freelance or consultancy work.

If you are really struggling you are likely to be eligible for universal credit - apply at www.gov.uk/apply-universal-credit.

You may also want to watch:

You will want to take any action you can to ensure your business remains a going concern.

The first step should be to look at the Small Business Grant Fund and Retail, Hospitality and Leisure Grant Fund.

In addition the recently announced Bounce Back Loan scheme may be available to you from 5th May, (more information can be found at www.gov.uk/guidance/apply-for-a-coronavirus-bounce-back-loan).

The loan is aimed at small businesses and you can borrow between £2,000 and £50,000.

The money can be used to support cash flow, with no fees or interest charged in the first twelve months.

Your accountant should be able to provide further direction around the range of grants and loans available.

MORE: Personal Finance: Beware this coronavirus pension scam



Now would also be a good time to speak to creditors around deferring repayments, or suppliers with regards to restructuring arrangements.

As part of a wider financial review it could be possible to make a loan to your company from any pension arrangement you have in place.

You can also access Pensions (if you are aged 55 or over) or investments to meet short term income needs.

There are though a range of factors to consider before doing so, you should speak with your financial adviser.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Police probe into green Waterways after second attack’s surprise culprit

A suspected vandal attack on the Waterways lily pond has been followed by a second incident at the nearby boating lake. This picture taken on Saturday May 9 shows the extent of the pollution which is being investigated by the police Picture: Andy Cranefield

Four garden centres announce reopening across Norfolk and Suffolk

Cherry Lane is set to reopen its garden centres Picture: CHERRY LANE

Norfolk woman slams Ryanair over flight cancellation refund

Denise Sore, from Fakenham, has slammed Ryanair for the delayed refund amid coronavirus. Picture: Denise Sore

Most Read

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Armed police called to incident in town

Armed police went to the scene of an incident in Great Yarmouth on Sunday (May 10). Picture: Archant

‘Common sense’ or ‘a bit of a joke’? - Norfolk reacts to prime minster’s announcement

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation about coronavirus from 10 Downing Street. Photo: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

Can I see my family? All you need to know about the new lockdown rules

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation about coronavirus from 10 Downing Street. Photo: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Three new coronavirus deaths in Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Kittens rescued from ‘certain death’ after mum hit by car

Downham Market Cats Protection is caring for four kittens that were rescued from a road in Wisbech. Picture: Cats Protection

Disabled boy, eight, inspired by Captain Tom Moore to walk 90 metres a day for NHS

Jayden Henderson and his family hope to raise £2,000 for the NHS. Picture: Clare Henderson

Personal Finance: I rely on dividends for my income, what do I do?

David Tooley of SG Weath Management on what people who rely on dividends can do for their income. Picture: SG Wealth Management/Getty Images

Police probe into green Waterways after second attack’s surprise culprit

A suspected vandal attack on the Waterways lily pond has been followed by a second incident at the nearby boating lake. This picture taken on Saturday May 9 shows the extent of the pollution which is being investigated by the police Picture: Andy Cranefield
Drive 24