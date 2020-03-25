Search

Personal Finance: I’ve booked a holiday with a provider going bust, what do I do?

25 March, 2020 - 06:00
Martyn James on how customers can get money back if a holiday provider goes bust. Picture: Resolver/Getty

Martyn James, head of media at Resolver - which handles complaints and claims for the public - on how customers can get money back if a holiday provider goes bust.

If you’re worried a firm will go bust, then don’t hesitate! Watch the news and if it looks like the firm is struggling, you have these options.

Call you bank and ask them to ‘charge back’ your money. Explain this is urgent and that the business is going in to administration.

Chargeback is an agreement between plastic card providers and can be used on payments made by debit or credit card. You bank should try to get you the cash back as soon as possible.

Speed is of the essence so don’t delay.

If you paid for your holiday by credit card and the cost of the holiday was over £100 you can claim the full cost of the holiday back from your credit card provider.

This is known as a ‘section 75 claim and your rights come from the Consumer Credit Act.

Even if you’ve only paid a small deposit on your credit card you can claim the full amount.

