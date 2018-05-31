Pledge to improve town centre as polls show 39pc of shoppers 'dissatisfied'

New Conduit Street, one of the most-visited areas of King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt Archant © 2014

Almost 40pc of shoppers are dissatisfied with what is on offer in one Norfolk town, new figures show.

More than 500 people took part in two surveys organised by Vision King's Lynn in November and December.

They said their main reasons for coming into the town centre were clothes shopping (63pc), going to restaurants and eating out (53pc), and banking (45pc).

Primark, Marks and Spencer, and Debenhams were named as the top three retail outlets, with the High Street, Tuesday Market Place, and New Conduit Street the most frequented places.

Some 39pc said they were dissatisfied, 31pc expressed no view and 30pc were positive about the town centre.

Graham Middleton, West Norfolk council's cabinet member for business development, said: "We are so grateful to everyone who took the time to share their views in our consultation. Your feedback has helped us as we shape our Future High Streets Fund bid, and it will also help to inform our other plans for the town centre.

"What this feedback has shown is that King's Lynn town centre has potential and scope to be even better. There are clearly themes where people would like to see improvements, and there are also positives which we can build on. It was fantastic, for example, to learn about some of the attributes which benefit people's wellbeing.

"With the work we are doing to develop our plans for the town centre, to attract funding for King's Lynn, and to shape the future, we believe that we have a fantastic opportunity to increase satisfaction and decrease dissatisfaction, and make the town centre a place where more people want to live and visit."

The consultation also asked for ideas on how the town centre could be improved.

Respondents said they wanted to see buildings refurbished, more events and empty units let as "pop-up" shops

Mr Middleton said: "We are excited for what could be possible for King's Lynn town centre and we look forward to continuing to shape our plans and make the town centre an even better place for all of us to enjoy."

A bid for a share on the government's £1bn Future High Streets regeneration fund is being prepared, ready to be submitted in April.