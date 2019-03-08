Video

Aviva job cuts: What other major companies have announced redundancies in Norfolk?

Aviva has today announced it will be cutting 1,800 jobs from its workforce over the next three years.

The news has caused serious concern among business leaders in Norfolk, with Aviva's head office for general insurance being based in the city's Surrey Street.

The redundancies will take place over the next three years, in a bid to reduce expenses by £300m per year by 2022.

Aviva, formerly known as the Norwich Union, is one of many companies which have axed - or may axe - jobs in the region in the past year or so.

Here is a list of when, and where, other jobs were cut in the region:

- Heatrea Sadia

Baxi Heating UK, owners of Heatrae Sadia, announced in January that 204 roles looked set to go at the company's Hurricane Way site, which would close.

- Britvic

240 staff at Norwich's Carrow Works were told they would lose their jobs in 2017 as the company announced it was leaving Norwich.

- Unilever

One year later Colman's Mustard manufacturer Unilever announced it would be transferring out of Carrow Works as well.

This put 113 jobs in Norwich at risk of redundancy, with 40 roles transferring to Burton, and 25 jobs expected to be created at a new milling facility in the "Norwich area".

- Chalcroft

When construction firm Chalcroft collapsed last year it left aroung 20 people out of work.

However, the firm closing was believed to have had a much wider knock-on impact on jobs in west Norfolk.

- Dow Chemical

West Norfolk was dealt another blow in 2018 as DowDuPont announced it intends to discontinue operations at its Dow Chemical site in King's Lynn by the end of August 2019, subject to consultations.

This would mean the 65 people who work on the site will lose their jobs.