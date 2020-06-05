Search

Take part in debate on future of Norfolk and Suffolk’s theatre venues, gigs and live entertainment

PUBLISHED: 15:10 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:23 05 June 2020

Theatres and music venues will look very different if they reopen while social distancing measures are still in place, with many seats left empty. Pictured is Norwich Theatre Royal chief executive Stephen Crocker. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

EDP online debate will cover the future of live venues in the region.

The short and long-term future of Norfolk and Waveney’s arts and culture sector will be the subject of the next EDP zoom webinar.

Stephen Crocker, chief executive of Norwich Theatre Royal, will be amongst the specialist panel to discuss the future issues facing our theatres, music venues and other forms of live entertainment.

EDP editor David Powles, who will host the 45-online webinar on Friday, June 12 at 11am, said: “Our live arts and culture scene is so important in terms of the happiness it creates, income it brings in and also for the numbers of people it attracts to the area.

“However, with social distancing still in force the immediate future of so many fantastic venues is extremely challenged. Our webinar will look at a number of issues, such as when and how can people to return to the venues and how can we all play a part in ensuring their futures are secured.”

Previous webinars have included a debate around school reopening, mental health, the economy and the future of football and Norwich City.

If you wish to take part or watch the webinar then please email david.powles@archant.co.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

