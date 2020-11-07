Bag a property bargain in lockdown: The top houses for sale for £250,000 or less

These cottages are for sale for £130,000-£150,000. Pic: Auction House. Archant

As the average UK house price has topped £250,000, what is for sale in Norfolk for that or less?

This home in Kenninghall is for sale for £250,000. Pic: William H Brown This home in Kenninghall is for sale for £250,000. Pic: William H Brown

Despite Covid, average property values reached £250,457 in October, marking a 7.5pc jump compared to a year ago. According to Halifax, it was the strongest annual growth since June 2016.

This home in Cambridge Street, Norwich's Golden Triangle is for sale for £240,000. Pic: Minors & Brady This home in Cambridge Street, Norwich's Golden Triangle is for sale for £240,000. Pic: Minors & Brady

But what does £250,000 or less buy you? Here are the top lockdown bargains:

The Butts, Kenninghall, near Diss: £250,000

A three-storey townhouse which was built in 2012 with four bedrooms, two reception rooms, a kitchen/breakfast room and en-suite facilities. Outside there is a garage and courtyard garden.

Cambridge Street, Golden Triangle, Norwich: £240,000 upwards

The almshouses which are coming up at auction. Pic: Auction House The almshouses which are coming up at auction. Pic: Auction House

This two bedroom, hall entrance terraced home with a stylish interior has a lounge, dining room, kitchen and a ground floor bathroom. Outside is a garden.

Royal Naval Hospital, Queen’s Road, Great Yarmouth: £215,000

This Grade II listed two bedroom cottage has a lounge, kitchen and gardens.

Almshouses, Fakenham Road, East Bilney, near Dereham: £200,000-£220,000

This cottage in the Royal Naval Hospital building, Great Yarmouth is for sale for £215,000. Pic: William H Brown. This cottage in the Royal Naval Hospital building, Great Yarmouth is for sale for £215,000. Pic: William H Brown.

These Grade II listed vacant almshouses in need of modernisation were built in 1838 to house the poor. The three cottages each have a lounge with a bedroom, a separate kitchen and bathroom. To the rear are a range of outhouses and the properties share gardens and a parking area.

Leys Cottage, Mere Road, Stow Bedon, near Attleborough: £130,000-£150,000

Formerly a row of three terraced cottages, the property is currently arranged as two semi-detached cottages and is now to be offered as two separate lots. They require modernisation.

Princes Road, Great Yarmouth: £90,000

This four bedroom home in Great Yarmouth is for sale for �90,000. Pic: William H Brown This four bedroom home in Great Yarmouth is for sale for �90,000. Pic: William H Brown

A four bedroom end terrace in need of some updating with three reception rooms and a utility room, situated close to the seafront.

While a downturn in the housing market because of Covid has been delayed, with the government allowing buying and selling in lockdown, month-on-month price growth has slowed, at 0.3pc compared with 1.5pc in September, the Halifax figures showed.

