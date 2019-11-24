Video

See inside: The British Sugar factory

Take a look inside the British Sugar Cantley factory in Norfolk Archant

The Cantley factory in Norfolk is just one quarter of the massive sugar giant British Sugar.

The firm provide more than half of the United Kingdom's colossal 1.8 million tonne annual sugar demand.

The Norfolk site itself takes in 400, 28 tonne lorry loads of sugar beet every single day to be made into sugar for industrial use.

British sugar began in 1912 in Norfolk's very own Cantley factory, sourcing beet from growers within a 30 mile radius and producing sugar for the whole of the UK and beyond.

But this is not their only product - the whole process is fully self-sufficient producing enough energy through steam to power the whole factory, and creating two bi-products, a fertiliser and animal feed.

This is how it's made ...