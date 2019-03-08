Search

Revealed: What the future holds for former Pedro's restaurant

PUBLISHED: 16:51 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:56 21 June 2019

Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Neil Didsbury

A popular restaurant which closed earlier this year could come back to life as an American burger bar.

Pedro's Mexican Cantina, which is nestled in Chapelfield Gardens, closed its doors at the end of April after more than 30 years of serving burritos and fajitas to sombrero-wearing diners.

It has remained closed since, but its director has now lodged a planning application to reopen the site as an American burger bar.

Twenty members of staff were made redundant as a result of the closure and the restaurant building was stripped of its contents having last served customers on Sunday, April 28.

But one of its directors has now revealed what the future holds for the building - promising "the best burgers this side of New York city".

Andre Serruys, director of Pedro's, said the owners had "set about spending a few hundred thousands pounds to create a new outlet in the heart of Chapelfield park, which will be a tremendously improved amenity for all to enjoy".

He added: "Coming soon will be the coolest bar and restaurant serving the best burgers this side of New York city, USA."

Mr Serruys has submitted a bid to Norwich City Council setting out a new vision for the building, which includes neon lights, two awnings to provide an outdoor seating area and takeaway food.

Also included in the application are illustrations which indicate two of the three neon signs would read 'Harry's and 'Harry's To Go'.

The application also says that the new project would create six full-time jobs and 10 part-time vacancies - though it does not specify opening hours.

Speaking at the time of the restaurant's closure, Matthew Ward, another director, said: "It was so sad, the restaurant just wasn't busy enough to stay open. We were losing business and had to close."

Norwich City Council will consider the application in due course, with a deadline set for comments on the bid set for Thursday, July 11.

