Search

Advanced search

What does the coronavirus mean for my pension?

20 March, 2020 - 06:00
Richard Ross of Chadwicks on what coronavirus means for your pension. Picture: Chadwicks/Getty

Richard Ross of Chadwicks on what coronavirus means for your pension. Picture: Chadwicks/Getty

Chadwicks/Getty

The message from wealth managers is clear: “Don’t panic.”

Richard Ross, director of wealth management company Chadwicks, said: “This period has been exceptional, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the market fell another 20% before it bottomed out. This would be in line with what we saw during the financial crisis

“But the main thing to get across to people is don’t panic, because one thing is for certain - markets will recover, although it may take some time.”

MORE: ‘This could change it all’: Norwich scientists developing home coronavirus test kit

He went on: “The problem people will have is that they will see the value of their pension go down, and will start trying to sell their stocks and shares before it goes any lower. That’s the wrong thing to do, because you’ll be selling depressed assets and they will never have the opportunity to recover.

“Most pensions are invested in a mix of shares and safer assets, like government bonds. What people will hopefully be able to do is look across their pension and release cash from these safer areas, or perhaps from money elsewhere such as cash ISAs.

“For people who do need to sell stocks and shares to release some equity, I’d be mindful of the fact that only a small loss will be crystallised. So if you had a pension pot of, say, £500,000 but you only need £2,000 to live on for a month, you’re actually only making the loss on the £2,000 and the rest will still have a chance to recover.”

Topic Tags:

Future 50 now open for applications
APPLY NOW!

Most Read

Here is the list of key workers as schools set to close

Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks during a coronavirus news conference inside 10 Downing Street, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 19, 2020. Coronavirus (Covid-19) has spread to over 177 countries in a matter of weeks, claiming over 8,000 lives and infecting over 230,000. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Leon Neal/PA Wire

Norfolk coronavirus cases increase to 11

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Queues outside supermarkets before 6am after chains take action

Shoppers at Sainsbury's on Pound Lane, Thorpe St. Andrew_19/03/2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to split into emergency zones

A patient has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

British Airways planes grounded at Norwich Airport because of coronavirus

British Airways aircraft parked up at Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Coronavirus closes Norfolk schools, including entire secondary school

Open Academy in Norwich. Pic; David Freezer.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Queues outside supermarkets before 6am after chains take action

Shoppers at Sainsbury's on Pound Lane, Thorpe St. Andrew_19/03/2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Here is the list of key workers as schools set to close

Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks during a coronavirus news conference inside 10 Downing Street, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 19, 2020. Coronavirus (Covid-19) has spread to over 177 countries in a matter of weeks, claiming over 8,000 lives and infecting over 230,000. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Leon Neal/PA Wire

Couple in dash to tie knot five minutes before coronavirus deadline

Jessica Whitfield and Andrew Peal were able to get married before their wedding venue was shut due to the coronavirus. Picture: Jessica Whitfield

Mark Armstrong: Why it’s still so important for people to get their sporting fix

We all still need to get our sporting fix during these strange times, says Mark Armstrong. Picture: Archant

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to split into emergency zones

A patient has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk coronavirus cases increase to 11

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire
Drive 24