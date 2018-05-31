Revealed: Surprising Google searches in Norfolk since lockdown

Trina Lake and Bradley Richards with their fruit and vegetable boxes outside The Crown pub in Costessey. Pubs delivering food was the most searched for phrase in Norfolk. Photo: Trina Lake

You might imagine that during lockdown internet searches for things like ‘coronavirus’ or ‘masks’ would have spiked – but not in Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Letheringsett Watermill has seen a huge rise in demand for its bread flour during the coronavirus lockdown. Pictured: Michelle Thurlow helping the grain through the hopper which feeds the mill stones. Flour and what to make with it were among the top search terms. Picture: Serena Waite-Shores Letheringsett Watermill has seen a huge rise in demand for its bread flour during the coronavirus lockdown. Pictured: Michelle Thurlow helping the grain through the hopper which feeds the mill stones. Flour and what to make with it were among the top search terms. Picture: Serena Waite-Shores

Whereas ‘coronavirus cure’ is trending nationally, Covid-19 does not feature in the top 10 things people in this region have been searching for on Google.

Instead, food comes in the top three with ‘pubs delivering food near me’ at number one. This search term has gone up by a staggering 10,900pc since before lockdown, one of the highest increases across the UK.

This was followed by ‘supermarket openings’ and then ‘local farm delivery’.

MORE: Online food delivery slots begin to appear as supermarkets fight to expand capacity

Also high on the list are terms reflecting a new trend for home cooking with ‘flour’ and ‘things to make with plain flour’.

‘Online pharmacy delivery’ comes in at number five.

And it seems we are also thinking about ways of keeping in shape with the next most searched for terms being ‘yoga online classes,’ ‘rent gym equipment’ and ‘home workout’.

After ‘wedding insurance’ – a sign some people are having to postpone or cancel their big day – it is back to food with ‘baking recipes,’ ‘banana cake’ and ‘wholesale foods’ all high on the list.

Not surprisingly, certain things which usually rank high in searches have dramatically dropped off.

For instance, people are not looking for ‘city breaks’ (down 84pc), ‘travel insurance’ (down 83pc) or other activities such as ‘cinema times,’ ‘taxi to the airport’ and ‘gyms near me’.

Nationally, ‘rent gym equipment’ was the most searched followed by ‘coronavirus cure’ but seeing a huge drop were ‘botox’ (down 66pc), ‘condoms’ (down 65pc), ‘get a divorce’ (down 62pc) and ‘houses for sale’ (down 32pc).

However ‘hairdresser’s scissors’ was up nationally by 250pc, ‘Netflix’ up by 128pc and ‘home birth’ by 107pc.

The data was gathered by Reboot online marketing agency using search engine marketing tools Google Trends, Google Adwords and SEMrush and was collated for the period since January 18.

Fore more updates on coronavirus see the Facebook page here