New distillery and gin school to open in centre of King's Lynn

15 February, 2020 - 06:00
Nicky and Jason Crown founders of What A Hoot which will be opening its new distillery in King's Lynn. Picture: What A Hoot

What A Hoot

A new distillery offering a gin school and a shop will be opening in the centre of King's Lynn.

Gin makers What A Hoot will be moving to a 16th century warehouse in King Street from their current base at Flitcham Barns.

The company was founded in 2017 by Nicky and Jason Crown, who were born and bred in the west Norfolk town.

Mrs Crown said: "The gin school will be offering people the chance to make their own bottles of gin which we don't currently do.

"We'll also be making our classic What A Hoot gin as well as our new Tawny Orange gin from here, and selling it in the shop. The shop won't just be our products, it'll also be selling the collaborations we work on with other local business."

She said: "For example we work with a preserves company which makes vegan orange gin curd which is lovely, and a local chocolatier. Those are just the two we have at the moment, but we'll be working on more."

The couple have spent "tens of thousands" of pounds on the property, which is set to open in May.

The site previously had various uses including a gym and IT company.

The couple are in the process of bringing on more staff, with Mrs Crown saying she hopes to hire a few more people later in the year.

"It's scary how fast we've grown," she said. "It's really exciting of course but we only actually launched the first gin in June of 2018.

"Usually we sell about 1000 bottles a month, most commonly our 70cl bottle size. Moving to the new premises will allow us to increase our output by about five times because of the new distils as well, which is very exciting."

