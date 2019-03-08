Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available

Wetherspoons submits updated plans ahead of work on newest pub

PUBLISHED: 15:07 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:31 30 October 2019

Revised external designs for new Wetherspoons pub in Diss. Picture: Wetherspoons/South Norfolk Council

Revised external designs for new Wetherspoons pub in Diss. Picture: Wetherspoons/South Norfolk Council

Wetherspoons/South Norfolk Council

Wetherspoons has updated plans for its pub next to Diss Mere with initial work expected to finally start on the project before the end of the year.

Revised external design for new Wetherspoons pub in Diss and site where it will be built seen from the oppiste side of the Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons/South Norfolk Council/Sandra PhippsRevised external design for new Wetherspoons pub in Diss and site where it will be built seen from the oppiste side of the Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons/South Norfolk Council/Sandra Phipps

The pub chain has submitted revised elevations and floor plans for the £2.7m new building at Kings Head Yard together with the addition of external fixed seating booths and a covered canopy.

MORE: Work on new Wetherspoons pub to begin within weeks

The two-storey pub, which was approved by South Norfolk in 2017, still features a striking curved design with a mezzanine level and balcony offering views across the Mere.

Revised site plan for new Wetherspoons pub in Diss. Picture: Wetherspoons/South Norfolk CouncilRevised site plan for new Wetherspoons pub in Diss. Picture: Wetherspoons/South Norfolk Council

The new design details include signage however what the pub will be called still remains a mystery stating simply "name of pub TBC".

You may also want to watch:

Last month landowner Joe Darrell said he expected the the pub chain to begin the ground work at the site, which is currently a car park, before the end of the year. He has already started work on a separate small retail unit at the entrance to Kings Head Yard.

Most Read

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

Garden centre closing down after previous owner jailed

Aylsham Garden Centre is holding a closing down sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Neighbours’ misery as ‘mountain’ of rubbish left in front garden

The pile of rubbish in Silver Road, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Teacher banned for treading on pupil’s foot and screaming

St Michael's Church of England Academy. Photo: Google

Most Read

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Man’s body found in field

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Garden centre closing down after previous owner jailed

Aylsham Garden Centre is holding a closing down sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two horses die after being hit by Mini Cooper on A140

The A140, where two horses where killed in a crash. Photo: Paul Hewitt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

Wetherspoons submits updated plans ahead of work on newest pub

Revised external designs for new Wetherspoons pub in Diss. Picture: Wetherspoons/South Norfolk Council

Missing young person among 16 squatters evicted from derelict pub

The Marquis of Lorne pub on Carlton Road, Lowestoft, which closed in 2016. Picture: Google

One in 3,000 - meet the rare kitten who will soon need a home

Miracle, the rare male tortoiseshell kitten being cared for by the RSPCA Picture: RSPCA

Beauty therapist was at risk of blood clot due to surgery length, inquest hears

Louise Harvey from Norwich, who died 17 days after a breast augmentation. Photo: Facebook
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists