Wetherspoons submits updated plans ahead of work on newest pub

Revised external designs for new Wetherspoons pub in Diss. Picture: Wetherspoons/South Norfolk Council Wetherspoons/South Norfolk Council

Wetherspoons has updated plans for its pub next to Diss Mere with initial work expected to finally start on the project before the end of the year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Revised external design for new Wetherspoons pub in Diss and site where it will be built seen from the oppiste side of the Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons/South Norfolk Council/Sandra Phipps Revised external design for new Wetherspoons pub in Diss and site where it will be built seen from the oppiste side of the Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons/South Norfolk Council/Sandra Phipps

The pub chain has submitted revised elevations and floor plans for the £2.7m new building at Kings Head Yard together with the addition of external fixed seating booths and a covered canopy.

MORE: Work on new Wetherspoons pub to begin within weeks

The two-storey pub, which was approved by South Norfolk in 2017, still features a striking curved design with a mezzanine level and balcony offering views across the Mere.

Revised site plan for new Wetherspoons pub in Diss. Picture: Wetherspoons/South Norfolk Council Revised site plan for new Wetherspoons pub in Diss. Picture: Wetherspoons/South Norfolk Council

The new design details include signage however what the pub will be called still remains a mystery stating simply "name of pub TBC".

You may also want to watch:

Last month landowner Joe Darrell said he expected the the pub chain to begin the ground work at the site, which is currently a car park, before the end of the year. He has already started work on a separate small retail unit at the entrance to Kings Head Yard.