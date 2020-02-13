Wetherspoons granted licence for new pub after no-one objects

Wetherspoons is set to be granted a licence for its newest Norfolk pub after no-one lodged an objection.

The national pub chain applied to South Norfolk Council for a licence to sell alcohol every day between 9am and 11.30pm at its as-yet-unnamed planned pub next to Diss Mere.

A council spokesman confirmed the licence had now been approved and would be issued on February 14. The decision was taken by officers rather going to the council's licensing committee because no objections had been received.

Wetherspoons has confirmed the new pub on the site of a car park in King's Head Yard is among £200m of new building projects planned for 2020. Final design details for the pub are still to be approved by the council but initial groundworks on the site are expected to finally start imminently.

The £2.7m two-storey pub, which was approved in 2017, will feature a striking curved design with a mezzanine level and balcony offering views across the Mere.

The opening of a Wetherspoons in the town has led to concerns about its potential impact on existing town centre pubs including the Waterfront Inn and the Thatcher's Needle.

Ei Publican Partnerships, owners of The Greyhound, are in talks over the future of the pub next to Diss Corn Hall, five-minute walk from the Wetherspoons site.

A spokesperson said: "We are currently in discussions with the publican about the future of the site."