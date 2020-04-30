Search

Wetherspoon’s pubs and hotels set to reopen in June

PUBLISHED: 07:03 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:28 30 April 2020

Tim Martin, chairman and founder of Wetherspoon's, at The Bell Hotel in Norwich during his pro-Brexit tour. Picture: Archant

Tim Martin, chairman and founder of Wetherspoon's, at The Bell Hotel in Norwich during his pro-Brexit tour. Picture: Archant

Archant

Pub chain Wetherspoon’s plans to reopen its bars and hotels in June as its founder revealed the extent of the carnage caused by the coronavirus lockdown.

Wetherspoon's pubs are set to reopen in June.

Plans have started and bosses said they hope to benefit from the chain having typically larger pubs than its rivals.

In an after-hours stock market announcement, the business said: “The company is likely to make some changes to its operating model, assuming increased social distancing, and anticipates a gradual recovery in customer numbers.

“Wetherspoon pubs are substantially larger than average, and most have outside facilities. The company believes these factors are likely to assist if social distancing measures apply.”

Tim Martin, founder of the pub giant, said: “The Covid-19 outbreak is having a severe impact on the UK pub sector. In these challenging times I would like to thank everyone at the company, its suppliers, landlords, banks and the government for their support and commitment.

“We’ve had to take significant action to reduce costs, decisions which have not been taken lightly. We look forward to re-opening our pubs and hotels and welcoming back our teams in the near future.”

The company added that sales in the six weeks to March 8 increased 3.2pc, but fell 4.5pc in the week to March 15, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing a full lockdown a week later.

MORE: Norwich MP joins call to JD Wetherspoon to pay its workers during pandemic

Wetherspoon’s said: “The UK government ordered the closure of pubs on March 20, from which point the company’s sales have been zero.”

He revealed the government’s business rates holiday has saved his firm around £60m and he is looking at applying for a Bank of England loan for large companies.

However, the loan may not be possible due to Wetherspoon’s not being an “investment grade” business on some measures, the company said.

To stem the flow of cash leaving the company, shareholders will be tapped up for around £141m through a fundraiser by issuing new shares.

The 43,000 workers across 874 pubs received around 80pc of their salaries in March, despite the boss previously warning workers they would not be paid until government funds had reached Wetherspoon’s accounts.

Bosses said they are implementing an “extensive set of measures to protect profit and cash” putting its pubs and hotels into “hibernation”.

New pub openings have been put on hold and are not expected to restart until 2022, with around five a year from then.

Mr Martin’s firm also revealed it has paid suppliers due at the end of March, with 83pc paid in full and extended payment terms agreed with a number of larger suppliers.

However, the majority of rents due in March were deferred.

The founder said he will take a 50pc voluntary pay cut, along with chief executive John Hutson, and other directors have agreed to similar cuts.

On trying to access a loan from the Bank of England’s Covid Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF), the company said it “has made enquiries, but does not believe it is eligible, since it is not ‘investment grade’.

“The company is regarded as investment grade by its two ‘lead banks’ and by its USPP lender, and is charged investment grade rates, we understand.”

