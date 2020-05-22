Wetherspoons announces safety plan for reopening pubs
PUBLISHED: 11:16 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:49 22 May 2020
Pub chain Wetherspoons, with venues across Norfolk, is to invest £11 million in new safety measures in its pubs.
New measures announced by chief executive John Hutson include only two full-time staff per pub – perhaps more for bigger pubs – screens at till points and seating placed at two metres apart.
Bar staff will be given PPE and there will be, on average, 10 hand sanitisers around each pub. Staff will also monitor the number of people coming in and customers will use one door for entrance and another for leaving.
Customer entry and exit will be marked out by floor stickers and/or barriers and customers will be asked to use the Wetherspoons order and pay app or pay at the bar using a contactless method. Cash will be accepted, however.
Staff will hand over all drinks holding the base of the glass and the pubs will also offer a slightly reduced menu. Sauce bottles will be replaced by sachets.
Mr Hutson said: “At present the government has not confirmed any reopening date for pubs. However, it is important that we are prepared for any announcement.”
