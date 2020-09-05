120-year-old vets to open new surgery next week

Westover Vets will move to its new surgery next week. Photo: Simon Watson SimonWatsonPhotography(C)

A veterinary clinic at the heart of a town for over 120 years will move to a new “state-of-the-art” surgery next week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Westover Vets will move to its new surgery next week. Photo: Simon Watson Westover Vets will move to its new surgery next week. Photo: Simon Watson

Westover Vets in North Walsham will close its current premises on Yarmouth Road on Monday and reopen in its new site on Hornbeam Road next to the railway station.

From September 14 all appointments will be moved from Yarmouth Road to the new site.

Company director, Toby Morell said the move had been years in the planning, with the new surgery to feature separate cat and dog waiting areas and isolation wards in an attempt to create a low-stress environment for all visitors.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “After half a century at the old site we had outgrown the premises, and to achieve our aspirations for the practice and our patients it was necessary to move.

“We have spent years finding a suitable site and designing a new practice that will be a pleasure to work in and for clients to visit, and one that will help with our continued drive to improve patient care.

“Every aspect of a client’s trip to the vets has been considered, and pets will be welcomed to an environment that gives them the highest possible levels of care and comfort.”

The new surgery will include an in-house laboratory, along with specially designated preparation, x-ray, dental and operating suites.

With the new opening, Westover Vets will launch a ‘Recommend a Friend’ offer, which will see customers offered a £10 consultation discount for them and their friends.