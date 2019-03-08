Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

‘It feels like nothing is being done’ - business owner criticises slow work to reopen Norwich road

PUBLISHED: 13:00 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:00 29 March 2019

Noa Noa owners say they're doing

Noa Noa owners say they're doing "anything" to try and attract footfall. Picture: Archant

Archant

A business owner in Norwich claims work has ground to a halt on a partly-closed city centre road, after cladding fell from a nearby tower.

Noa Noa owners say that people now only walk on the other side of the road due to the walkway opening further up the street. Picture: ArchantNoa Noa owners say that people now only walk on the other side of the road due to the walkway opening further up the street. Picture: Archant

Westlegate remains partially shut after a chunk of the cladding fell off Westlegate Tower on March 14, prompting safety barriers to be put up.

Since then, independent businesses on the street have spoken out about the “crippling” impact on their trade.

Harriet Amey, manager and co-owner of clothing shop Noa Noa, said: “We wouldn’t be breaking even if it wasn’t for the payout from our insurers.

Noa Noa in Westlegate. Picture: ArchantNoa Noa in Westlegate. Picture: Archant

MORE: Norfolk’s best and worst shopping areas ranked in new UK league table

“We wouldn’t mind the closure if they were actually doing something, we understand it’s for the public’s safety – but there’s still a huge hole in the cladding nearly 18 days on.”

She also criticised the handling of the situation by Westlegate Tower managers Watsons.

“We asked for an ‘open as usual’ sign, and didn’t get it for a week after we asked,” she said. “Even then, there are only three ‘open for business’ signs and nearly 20 ‘danger’ signs.

“It doesn’t look like a safe place to walk, and we’ve had our more elderly customers tell us they’re avoiding coming down here because of it.”

But a spokesman for Watsons said: “The signage was installed on the same day as the covered walkway was opened.

“Due to the height, risk, health and safety requirements and engineering factors which have to be considered it is not possible to immediately encapsulate the area of cladding without detailed plans being drawn up with assessments having taken place and insurers/loss adjusters examining the material facts.

MORE: Flights to Tuscany and Portugal added to Norwich Airport destinations

“Watsons have liaised with the city council streetworks team and confirmed that a timescale for further works to be completed should be available next week, when further communications will be provided. Surrounding businesses can gain updates from them accordingly if they are not immediate customers of Watsons.”

“We’re just exasperated,” said Ms Amey. “It just seems like nothing is being done and no-one is pushing for it to be completed more quickly – and we have no idea when Westlegate will reopen.

“It’s hard not to think that if cladding had fallen off Debenhams, Red Lion Street would be reopened by now. It feels like because we’re smaller, independent businesses, they don’t care as much.”

Most Read

Chaos and gridlock on the A47 as police sergeant ‘flabbergasted’ at rubber-necking motorists taking photos

A crash is causing delays on the A47 near the Postwick junction. Photo: Chris Harris

Camper van couple ‘gassed by thieves’ on dream road trip

A sun set behind the couple's van Picture: Peter Gosling

Stolen car crashes after police chase through city centre

Officers from Moonshot City arrested the driver after a short chase through Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police

‘Our hearts are broken into a million pieces’ - mum’s tribute as Norwich musician loses cancer battle

Billy Clayton from Norwich at Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Two car crash on outskirts of Norfolk village

Two cars crashed near East Harling around 7am Friday (March 29). Photo: Google

Most Read

Chaos and gridlock on the A47 as police sergeant ‘flabbergasted’ at rubber-necking motorists taking photos

A crash is causing delays on the A47 near the Postwick junction. Photo: Chris Harris

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Hike in parking fines at seaside beauty spot as summer restrictions kick in

A flurry of parking tickets has been issued in Winterton as summer restrictions kick in Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Chaos and gridlock on the A47 as police sergeant ‘flabbergasted’ at rubber-necking motorists taking photos

A crash is causing delays on the A47 near the Postwick junction. Photo: Chris Harris

Middlesbrough v Norwich City - Press Conference LIVE

Daniel Farke previews Norwich City's Championship trip to Middlesbrough on Friday lunchtime Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Les Miserables coming to Norwich Theatre Royal

Les Miserables is coming to Norwich in 2020

Woman in her 60s sexually assaulted while waiting for a bus

Beccles Road, where a woman in her 60s was sexually assaulted. Photo; Google

Two car crash on outskirts of Norfolk village

Two cars crashed near East Harling around 7am Friday (March 29). Photo: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists