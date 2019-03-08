Iceland store to close after 30 years of trading

Iceland is set to close its King's Lynn store. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire Archant

A town's branch of Iceland is to close in January 2020.

Iceland in King's Lynn's Vancouver Quarter will close on January 18, 2020 when its lease expires.

An Iceland spokesman said the store is currently in talks with the 18 members of staff at the supermarket over moving their jobs to the Food Warehouse on the Hardwick Retail Park on the town's outskirts.

Alternative employment at one of the retailer's other Norfolk stores will be sought if a position is unavailable at the Hardwick store.

The supermarket's home delivery and online order services will also be moved to the Food Warehouse.

An Iceland spokesman said: "Iceland has been trading in King's Lynn for at least 30 years and we are naturally very grateful to our many loyal customers in the town for their support. We hope that we may be able to continue to serve them at our The Food Warehouse store."