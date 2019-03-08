Town's biggest fireworks and bonfire to return with a bang

The Fawkes in the Walks fireworks light up the night sky over the Red Mount Chapel in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2017

A town's largest free bonfire and fireworks display will return this November 1.

Fawkes in the Walks will return to the King's Lynn park bringing with it an array of food stalls, funfair rides and live music performances to compliment its firework display.

Doors will open at 6pm before the bonfire is lit at 6:30pm, with the firework display starting at 8pm, there will also be a performance from local band The Chebbs at 7pm.

As always entry is free with a voluntary collection made on the evening to cover the cost of the event, and organisers West Norfolk Council say children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

People are also advised not to bring pets to the park during the evening.

The entrance to The Walks from Exton's Road, the Library gates and County Court Road will be closed from 7:45pm, people entering after 7:45pm are asked to use the Tennyson Avenue and Blackfriars Road entrances.

Councillor Elizabeth Nockolds, West Norfolk council cabinet member for culture, heritage and health, said: "If you've started thinking about where to celebrate Bonfire Night, Friday 1 November is the date for your diary! Fawkes in The Walks will be as spectacular as ever, and I'd urge everyone to come along and join us."