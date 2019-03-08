Power cut affected seven postcodes

UP Power Networks said it was working to restorre supplies to all customers: Yui Mok/PA Wire Archant

Engineers are still working to tackle a power cut which happened on Thursday night.

UK Power Networks said customers in seven postcodes were affected by the outage at around 9.50pm. It said it received 43 calls about the problem.

Areas affected included Hilgay, Litcham, Dersingham and Anmer.

Engineers were on site to investigate an hour later. Some people were switched back on while temporary generators were connected on Friday morning.

One property is still believed to be cut off. UK Power Networks said it would continue to provide updates until everyone is switched back on.

It said the problem had been caused by a fault in an underground electricity cable.