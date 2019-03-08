Search

Advanced search

Power cut affected seven postcodes

PUBLISHED: 14:06 16 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:06 16 November 2019

UP Power Networks said it was working to restorre supplies to all customers: Yui Mok/PA Wire

UP Power Networks said it was working to restorre supplies to all customers: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Archant

Engineers are still working to tackle a power cut which happened on Thursday night.

UK Power Networks said customers in seven postcodes were affected by the outage at around 9.50pm. It said it received 43 calls about the problem.

Areas affected included Hilgay, Litcham, Dersingham and Anmer.

Engineers were on site to investigate an hour later. Some people were switched back on while temporary generators were connected on Friday morning.

One property is still believed to be cut off. UK Power Networks said it would continue to provide updates until everyone is switched back on.

It said the problem had been caused by a fault in an underground electricity cable.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: An urgent warning to anyone who’s never owned a home

Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

These Norwich schools have been ranked among the country’s best

Pupils from Town Close School in Norwich, which has been shortlisted for a TES award. Picture: Town Close School

Extremist jailed after attempted murder of Norfolk prison officer

The scars on David Sutton's neck 14 months after the attack. Photo: David Sutton

Collapse of firm behind Café Britannia leaves more questions than answers

Davina Tanner at Café Britannia. Picture: Matt Keal / mattkealphotography

Plans for a new luxury hotel in historic building in centre of Norwich

The former Chamberlin's department store, above what is now Tesco Metro, Guildhall Hill. Pic: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Iceland store to close after 30 years of trading

Iceland is set to close its King's Lynn store. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

The Killers announce 2020 Carrow Road gig

The Killers are coming to Carrow Road in Norwich for their 2020 UK tour. Picture Rob Loud.

‘It’s a bit like the Eiffel Tower’: A11’s orange landmark disappears from skyline

An orange fiesta, which has been hanging from a crane for the last 15 years, has disappeared from the skyline Photo: Vehicle Dismantlers Ltd

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich nurse in running to become Miss England 2019

Chloe Webb from Norwich has entered Miss England 2019. Photo: Mark Sealey

Norfolk venue named among Britain’s top 20 pubs for winter

Norfolk pub has named among the best in the country for winter. Picture: The Lifeboat Inn

Wetherspoon issue has become town’s ‘very own Brexit’

A sign calling for a Wetherspoon pub in North Walsham. Picture: Barry Holden

Revealed - the top 10 speeders caught by police in past year

Police tracking speeding motorists during a crackdown in Norfolk. PIC: Submitted.

Norwich cocktail bar named one of the best in the UK

Lydia DeAth samples one of Chambers Cocktail Company's drinks Credit: Joshua Patrick Photography @joshuapatrickfood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists