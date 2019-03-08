Morgan Taylor to close branch amid high street turmoil

Search

PUBLISHED: 12:41 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:41 14 August 2019

Morgan Taylor in King's Lynn, which is closing down Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Fashion retailer Morgan Taylor is set to close a Norfolk branch as the county's high streets continue to struggle.

The King's Lynn store has started a closing down sale with an official date for closure yet to be announced.

It comes after research by retail analysts, Springboard, found shop vacancies in Norfolk had reached their highest level for three years, with one in twelve units left empty on the county's high streets.

One of the store's workers confirmed the closure, however they added they were uncertain of a closure date.

They said: "All I know is we have had 14 weeks of a closing down sale and we don't have an end in sight."

The retailer operates five stores nationwide, with the other four located in Boston, Grimsby, Scunthorpe and Great Yarmouth.

Morgan Taylor's King's Lynn outlet opened in November 2016.

