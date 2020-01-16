Search

Were any of these luxury homes rented by Magic Mike Hollywood movie star Channing Tatum?

PUBLISHED: 10:50 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:59 16 January 2020

Movie star Channing Tatum has now split from Jessie J and moved out of Suffolk, going back to the US. Pic: Archant

With actor Channing Tatum and Brit singer Jessie J not an item anymore, it could mean the home they rented in the region is up for grabs. Were any of these the couple's former lovenest?

For most people renting a home is about the pricetag. But not for singer Jessie J who's apparently ditched her Suffolk rented home and split from her movie star Magic Mike boyfriend, Channing Tatum. The singer, best known for hits like Price Tag and Bang Bang, and Tatum, the star of films like Magic Mike in which he plays a male stripper, have been spotted in LA after splitting up last month.

And this means the home they've been renting near Bury St Edmunds is up for grabs.

The Clock Tower, Rougham Park, Rougham; available to rent for £2,200 a month. Pic: GD EstatesThe Clock Tower, Rougham Park, Rougham; available to rent for £2,200 a month. Pic: GD Estates

The couple were said to have rented a mansion-style home together opting for peace and tranquility but broke up because Tatum needed to spend more time in the US with his daughter.

So, if you're thinking of renting a top-notch pad, just imagine, you may be moving in to the famous couple's former abode.

Here are some of the homes just come up for rental luxurious enough to have been playing host to the A-lister duo:

The Gateway, Sicklesmere Road, Bury St Edmunds; £2,600 a month

This property has three double bedrooms, a large open plan living area and beautiful kitchen with a wine chiller. The master bedroom has a queen-sized bed and an en suite with a sunken bath. A room with a glass roof can be used as a separate living space and it has a kitchenette with sliding doors to a terrace overlooking Bury St Edmunds. There is also a garden and parking for two.

Twites Farm Cottages, Great Saxham; £1050 a month

This cottage has a living room with exposed beams and a brickwork chimney housing a wood burning stove. You've got a kitchen, three bedrooms and a bathroom with a garden outside and parking for two.

The Clock Tower, Rougham Park; available for £2,200 a month.

This newly-renovated stable conversion has three bedrooms, an en suite, a first floor sitting room, kitchen, utility and outside, a superb roof terrace and garden.

Twites Farm Cottages, Great Saxham; available to rent for £1,050 a month. Pic: GD Estates.Twites Farm Cottages, Great Saxham; available to rent for £1,050 a month. Pic: GD Estates.

