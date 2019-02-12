Wells heritage site nominated in two categories for national award

Wells Malting in Norfolk has been nominated for two RICS awards. Picture: Sarah Toon Photography Sarah Toon Photography

A project to rejuvenate and futureproof an historic landmark in a seaside town has been shortlisted for a prestigious award.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Grade II listed Wells Maltings in Wells-next-the-Sea is a finalist in the RICS Awards 2019 – East of England in two categories.

The new £5m arts, heritage and community complex, opened formally in September 2018 following a comprehensive restoration and extension project.

It has been shortlisted in both the Community Benefit and Commercial categories.

In its first 20 weeks from opening, the venue attracted more than 3,000 visitors, showcased 90 separate live events and hired out facilities to 15 new community groups.

Wells Maltings director Simon Daykin said: ““We’re delighted that Wells Maltings has been shortlisted for the RICS Awards 2019. This is testament to the hard work, skill and professionalism of our surveyors Daniel Connal LLP and building team Robson Construction Ltd who did such an excellent job.

“The February half-term has been extremely busy, with people visiting the Wells Heritage Centre and watercolour exhibition and participating in the children’s activities – painting, drumming, storytelling and so on – and it’s wonderful to see the new Wells Maltings building establishing itself as an integral part of the North Norfolk community.”

The annual RICS awards, organised and run by the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors, recognise excellence in the built environment, showcasing successful and inspirational initiatives and developments in land, real estate, construction and infrastructure.

Daniel Connal Partnership (DCP), who have offices in Norwich, Colchester and London, worked as quantity surveyors and project managers on the development.

Senior Partner at DCP, Robert Dale, commented, “We are thrilled that the Wells Maltings project has been shortlisted in two categories of the RICS Awards 2019.

“Our involvement in the complete restoration and extension of this much-loved but time-worn historic asset has been incredibly rewarding. The scheme has been a community project from the outset and to see it being embraced as a sustainable and exciting destination is truly fantastic.”

The wider construction team included architects Chaplin Farrant, contractor Robson Construction and engineers JP Chick.

The winners will be announced on May 15 at a gala dinner at The Apex, Bury St Edmunds.