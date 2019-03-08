What are your rights if your wedding venue is cancelled?

After countless hours spent crafting their dream wedding, the plans of many brides and grooms have been thrown into disarray this week.

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Chapel Road, Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft announced plans to close its doors for the final time on Sunday, March 17, while Thetford Registration Office will stop conducting weddings at the end of September.

Consumers’ Association Which? advises those with cancelled bookings should be entitled to a full refund of any money paid to the venue, if it is cancelled by the host.

Those left rearranging a cancelled booking could also claim for compensation for the difference in price for booking a new venue at the last minute.

The same applies for anyone with a venue booking, including for parties.

In Thetford, all subsequent bookings have been cancelled, despite couples receiving booking confirmations and paying deposits.

Anyone getting married at Kings House up to September 30 should be unaffected by the changes, but couples with existing bookings after this date have been contacted to change their plans. A council open day is planned for next week for affected couples.

A spokesperson for Carlton Manor Hotel said all bookings, weddings and functions would be contacted in due course.