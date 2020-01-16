Search

Advanced search

Brides can bag a bargain at new designer wedding dress outlet

PUBLISHED: 10:11 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:25 16 January 2020

#SayYes is set to open in Norwich's Castle Quarter. Picture: Archant

#SayYes is set to open in Norwich's Castle Quarter. Picture: Archant

Archant

A new designer wedding dress outlet will be opening in Norwich.

#SayYes will sell discounted designer wedding dresses. Picture: Archant#SayYes will sell discounted designer wedding dresses. Picture: Archant

#SayYes will be opening in the Castle Quarter, selling high-end wedding dresses for a fraction of their original cost.

Buyers for the store have purchased stock that is a season old, or the last in their size, in a bid to give brides a better deal and be more sustainable.

Portia Gray, media manager for the store, said: "The wedding dress industry sees so many new designs being produced every season, but very often they're not that dissimilar to what was out there the season before - it can be something as small as a change in lace.

MORE: 'We have turned our back on being a café': Historic hotel makes restaurant announcement

You may also want to watch:

"We will be selling the dresses from previous seasons - meaning you could get a dress that was £1,800 a few months ago for £500.

"With less expensive dresses you can sometimes tell that they're not as high quality. That's not what this is, they're the premium quality dresses."

The team will also be selling dresses on a more American-style model, meaning brides-to-be can enter the store and leave with a dress on the same day.

"We're merging the American and British market models," said Ms Gray. "The Americans want to be able to walk away with it on the day, whereas the British model relies more heavily on service. We want to offer a combination of both, so that if a bride is waiting to buy her dress because she's lost some weight or has run out of time to buy a dress she still gets that service."

The shop has also been designed to be Instragram-friendly - featuring flower walls and neon signs.

"The shop is aimed at the bride who is all over Instagram and Pinterest looking for what she wants - but is also savvy with her money," Ms Gray said.

"The other aspect of this is sustainability. There are so many dresses produced and not all of them get bought. If we can sell the ones that didn't find a home then that reduces any that might go to waste."

#SayYes will be opening on the ground floor of the Castle Quarter on January 25.

Most Read

‘I thought he’d died’ - Man’s life saved by 27 minutes of CPR

Laura Stone was among two people who came to the aid of a gentleman who had a heart attack outside the Fat Cat and Canary Pub. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

First stranded killer whale in 20 years found off Norfolk coast

A juvenile male killer whale that was stranded in The Wash, East Anglia. Experts are investigating the first confirmed stranding of an orca in England and Wales for almost 20 years. Photo: ZSL/PA Wire

5 Norfolk celebrity hotspots

Comedian Michael McIntyre before a match at Carrow Road. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019

Norwich bar announces closure

Platform Twelve Piano Bar has announced it will close. Picture: Google Street View

Five costly mistakes people make during a divorce

Matthew Clemence of Prettys on common and costly mistakes made during divorce. Picture: Getty/Prettys

Most Read

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

First stranded killer whale in 20 years found off Norfolk coast

A juvenile male killer whale that was stranded in The Wash, East Anglia. Experts are investigating the first confirmed stranding of an orca in England and Wales for almost 20 years. Photo: ZSL/PA Wire

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

Warning issued after tree blocks busy rush hour road

A tree has blocked the A146 near Yelverton. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

See inside £1.3m house on main road into Norwich

A four bed property on Newmarket Road is on the market for more than £1m. Photo: Strutt & Parker

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Small businesses thousands out of pocket after firm collapses

Kevin Owen, MD of the VANshop in Fakenham, has instructed insolvency experts to liquidate the 15-year-old firm which has now ceased trading. Picture: Archant

REVEALED: Norwich City unveil new ticket membership scheme to replace controversial current system

The demand for Norwich City tickets is as high at home as it is away, due to the high volume of season ticket holders Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich bar announces closure

Platform Twelve Piano Bar has announced it will close. Picture: Google Street View

Home owner feels ‘vindicated’ after getting permission to enclose garden

Walkers objected to fences being put up and plans to change the land to an enclosed residential garden. Picture: Val Leivers

Norwich cake shop to sell all sweet treats for £1 this month

Nikita and Terry Pegler are offering £1 cakes throughout January at their business Bake Away in Sprowston Road, Norwich. Credit: Bake Away
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists