Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Meet the family-of-seven who have reopened a caravan site

PUBLISHED: 11:30 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:05 12 September 2019

The family-of-seven hope to share the beauty of the Broads with the rest of the world. Picture: Contributed by Angela Symonds

The family-of-seven hope to share the beauty of the Broads with the rest of the world. Picture: Contributed by Angela Symonds

Archant

A family-of-seven hope to share the beauty of the Broads with the rest of the world, as they reopen a caravan site at their new home.

The family moved onto the caravan site in March. Picture: Contributed by Angela SymondsThe family moved onto the caravan site in March. Picture: Contributed by Angela Symonds

Jamie Vincent and Angela Symonds of Bungay, have now opened the of Meadowcroft Caravan and Motorhome CL site, on Beccles Road in Bungay.

The couple who have been together for three years brought together their five children, aged 10 to 19, and moved onto the site in March.

They purchased the former caravan and motor site from Margaret and John Hupton who had run it for a number of years.

"We are feeling fantastic, it is an amazing time for us and we are hoping to attract locals as well as tourists to the site," Mrs Symonds said

The mother said she was “completely sold” on the area by her partner, and wanted to share the “thriving market town” with the rest of the world. Picture: Contributed by Angela SymondsThe mother said she was “completely sold” on the area by her partner, and wanted to share the “thriving market town” with the rest of the world. Picture: Contributed by Angela Symonds

The 46-year-old who hails from Sutton, said the whole family have been working tirelessly to launch the campsite.

"We only have five pitches - it is small, but it is small and friendly," she said.

The mother said she was "completely sold" on the area by her partner, and wanted to share the "thriving market town" with the rest of the world.

"It is a really great community spot. Earsham Street has some really lovely independent shops to explore and it is only miles from the Broads National Park and 20 minutes from Southwold," she added, "It is a different type of holiday".

The Meadowcroft Caravan and Motorhome CL site is now open. Picture: Contributed by Angela SymondsThe Meadowcroft Caravan and Motorhome CL site is now open. Picture: Contributed by Angela Symonds

Mr Vincent, who has lived in the town his whole life, said he has received overwhelming support from the community after taking the site.

"It feels really good, there has been a lot of positive feedback from everyone - they are more than happy to see it running again.

"It is a lovely town - I am proud of it," the 45-year-old said.

You may also want to watch:

While the couple is working on a website, they encouraged the community to share the word.

Mrs Symonds said: "We got our license at the beginning of September, but we are still waiting for our first visitors," she said.

To make a booking at the site, contact Jamie on 07880 818496 or visit their Facebook page at Meadowcroft Caravan & Motorhome CL site.

Most Read

‘We were living to the last penny’ – single mum-of-three starts business to get off benefits

Jenna Deacon at her nail salon, Nails at No. 8, ready for business, opening September 16. Photo: Emily Thomson

Lorry stuck on narrow city street for almost two hours

A lorry was stuck on Gertrude Road for two hours on Wednesday evening. Picture: Submitted

Girl grabbed by stranger in a car

A girl was grabbed by a man in a black car on Christchurch Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

Armed gang jailed for 27 years over ‘shocking’ park shooting

Kallum Eastall, left and Jake Brittain, right, have been jailed over a shooting in a Norwich park. Picture: Norfolk Police

Question Time is in Norwich tonight and this is who is on the panel

Question Time, presented by Fiona Bruce, will be broadcast from Norwich tonight. Photo: BBC/Richard Lewisohn

Most Read

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

‘We were living to the last penny’ – single mum-of-three starts business to get off benefits

Jenna Deacon at her nail salon, Nails at No. 8, ready for business, opening September 16. Photo: Emily Thomson

Owners appeal after being told to remove swimming pool and demolish home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. The occupants have appealed against an enforcement notice to demolish it. Pictures: David Bale

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Broads boat builder goes under after a year of trading

Brundall Boat Builders, which traded as Vogue Marine, has gone bust. Picture: Google/VogueMarine

Meet the family-of-seven who have reopened a caravan site

The family-of-seven hope to share the beauty of the Broads with the rest of the world. Picture: Contributed by Angela Symonds

Question Time is in Norwich tonight and this is who is on the panel

Question Time, presented by Fiona Bruce, will be broadcast from Norwich tonight. Photo: BBC/Richard Lewisohn

‘Aliens are coming’ - B-2 stealth bomber seen over Norwich

William Clarke took this picture of a B-2 stealth bomber over Norwich Piture: William Clarke

Girl, 16, faints on train amid ‘disgusting’ overcrowding

Ellie Branston-Tilley, who fainted on an overcrowded Bittern Line train from Sheringham to Norwich on the morning of Wednesday, September 11. Picture: Supplied by Jodie Branston-Tilley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists