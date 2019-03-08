Meet the family-of-seven who have reopened a caravan site
A family-of-seven hope to share the beauty of the Broads with the rest of the world, as they reopen a caravan site at their new home.
Jamie Vincent and Angela Symonds of Bungay, have now opened the of Meadowcroft Caravan and Motorhome CL site, on Beccles Road in Bungay.
The couple who have been together for three years brought together their five children, aged 10 to 19, and moved onto the site in March.
They purchased the former caravan and motor site from Margaret and John Hupton who had run it for a number of years.
"We are feeling fantastic, it is an amazing time for us and we are hoping to attract locals as well as tourists to the site," Mrs Symonds said
The 46-year-old who hails from Sutton, said the whole family have been working tirelessly to launch the campsite.
"We only have five pitches - it is small, but it is small and friendly," she said.
The mother said she was "completely sold" on the area by her partner, and wanted to share the "thriving market town" with the rest of the world.
"It is a really great community spot. Earsham Street has some really lovely independent shops to explore and it is only miles from the Broads National Park and 20 minutes from Southwold," she added, "It is a different type of holiday".
Mr Vincent, who has lived in the town his whole life, said he has received overwhelming support from the community after taking the site.
"It feels really good, there has been a lot of positive feedback from everyone - they are more than happy to see it running again.
"It is a lovely town - I am proud of it," the 45-year-old said.
While the couple is working on a website, they encouraged the community to share the word.
Mrs Symonds said: "We got our license at the beginning of September, but we are still waiting for our first visitors," she said.
To make a booking at the site, contact Jamie on 07880 818496 or visit their Facebook page at Meadowcroft Caravan & Motorhome CL site.