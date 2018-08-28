Search

Advanced search

New customer contact centre on Broadland Business Park will create 30 jobs

PUBLISHED: 16:11 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:30 27 November 2018

The Watson Fuels customer contact centre at Broadland Business Park will create 30 new jobs. Picture: Watson Fuels/La Shed Photography.

The Watson Fuels customer contact centre at Broadland Business Park will create 30 new jobs. Picture: Watson Fuels/La Shed Photography.

Sylvaine Poitau

Fuel distributor Watson Fuels has opened a new Norwich office which it says will create up to 30 new jobs over the next two years.

The customer contact centre is part of a three-year investment in the UK, which includes operations, depot infrastructure and customer service.

Managing director Bob Taylor said the office at Broadland Business Park “represents the future of Watson Fuels”. He added: “We are delighted to be introducing a number of cutting-edge systems and technologies into our Norwich office, and providing an overall environment in which local people are proud to work.”

It includes remote access systems so that customers can get in touch even during severe weather.

Regional domestic manager Serena Scott said the Beast from the East earlier this year had “highlighted the need for us to be more agile across the business”.

Watson Fuels has depots at Wisbech, Diss, Ipswich and Great Yarmouth.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

James Walker of Resolver: Don’t wait until after Christmas – get on top of your finances now

Mark Shields
James Walker, from Resolver. Picture: Supplied

At this time of year, many of us throw caution to the wind so we can ensure our loved ones have a good time over Christmas.

Ask the Expert: I’m in my mid-30s – what’s the best personal pension scheme for me?

Mark Shields
Carl Lamb, managing director of Almary Green

Our reader this week wants to know how to invest an inheritance in a personal pension – and which scheme to choose. Carl Lamb of Almary Green provides the answers.

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Business East

cover

Enjoy the
Business East
digital edition

Read

The Best Employers

cover

Enjoy the
Best Employers
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

B2B Exhibition

cover

Enjoy the
B2B Exhibition
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Video Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Pets at home vet practices face possible closure

Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Pets at Home vet practices face possible closure

Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

BDO in merger talks to form UK’s fifth-largest accountant

BDO's office on Thorpe Road in Norwich. Picture: Google Maps.

Lowestoft’s James Fisher Marine Services wins contracts on major offshore wind farm

The London Array offshore wind farm. Picture:

Three questions every farmer should ask themselves ahead of Brexit

Henry Barringer, a farm business consultant with Savills in Norwich. Picture: Richard Marsham/RMG Photography

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100
Local Guide