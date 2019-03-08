Search

Norwich water leak fixed after a week

PUBLISHED: 12:54 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:26 05 August 2019

The leak on Thorpe Road has been fixed. Picture; Ruth Lawes

The leak on Thorpe Road has been fixed. Picture; Ruth Lawes

Archant

A water leak on a busy Norwich road has been fixed 24 hours after this paper reported it.

The water leak in Thorpe Road, Norwich, running downhill towards the railway station. Picture: ArchantThe water leak in Thorpe Road, Norwich, running downhill towards the railway station. Picture: Archant

A stream of water had been running downhill on Thorpe Road, near Lower Clarence Road, to a drain outside the station around 100m away.

The water leak in Thorpe Road, Norwich, running downhill towards the railway station. Picture: ArchantThe water leak in Thorpe Road, Norwich, running downhill towards the railway station. Picture: Archant

Speaking on Saturday, David Bunting said he reported a "small leak" to Anglian Water more than a week ago. But he said the leaking continued and worsened, adding: "Today [Saturday] it is gushing up through the meter cover and running down towards the river. So much for 'Anglian Water takes leaks seriously'."

At the time, the only measure to prevent the leak was a bright orange cone placed over the drain cover where the leak was coming from. But now the street is dry following repair work by Anglian Water. An Anglian Water spokesperson: "Our teams have now completed a repair to a leak on Thorpe Road, after attending the site and completing work on Saturday."

