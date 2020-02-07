Search

Advanced search

Watchdog in warning over cold call scam

PUBLISHED: 11:16 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:16 07 February 2020

Watchdogs have warned people not to fall for a cold calling scam. Pic: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Watchdogs have warned people not to fall for a cold calling scam. Pic: John Stillwell/PA Wire

People have been warned not to fall for a cold call scam about loft insulation, after an attempt was made to trick a person in Norfolk.

Norfolk Trading Standards said a Norfolk resident had been called by a man who claimed he was "calling about loft insulation that had previously been installed".

The man said they "needed to visit to do a free inspection for damp and mould". The cold caller then offered two time slots for a visit the next day.

You may also want to watch:

But the suspicious resident declined the offer and was told that if they did not accept it "the installer would have no further liability".

The resident ended the call and reported it to the consumer watchdog trading standards.

A spokesman from Norfolk Trading Standards said: "We always advise to be very wary of any approach made in a telephone cold call and never give or confirm any personal details or agree to someone visiting your home if approached in this manner."

They said if people need advice about cold calling, or have agreed to a visit during a cold call, they should contact trading standards through the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on their freephone number 0808 223 1133.

Most Read

Female lorry driver ‘distraught’ after being followed by councillor for 15 miles

Lorry driver Emma Fulcher was followed by West Suffolk and Brandon Town Councillor, Victor Lukaniuk, for nearly 15 miles. Photo: Emma Fulcher

Woman who died in road crash is named

Flowers were left at the scene of a fatal accident on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Foxley, between Norwich and Fakenham. Picture: Archant

Parts of A11 will be closed for one month

Parts of the A11 will be closed between Wymondham and Spooner Row for one month. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Waitrose and John Lewis ‘may have to close stores’

John Lewis in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Owner says ‘life’s work’ has been destroyed in high street blaze

Dennis Brooks, 68, has owned the building of Beijing Diner since 1992. Picture: Marc Betts

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Witnesses tell of blaze at Chinese restaurant in town high street

Fire fighters at the fire in Watton's High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Plans for McDonalds and Starbucks on town outskirts called ‘ludicrous’

Downham town council objected to plans for McDonald's and Starbucks to be built on the outskirts of town. Picture: Jay Nelson

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Staff devastated as historic hotel closes suddenly

The Brandon House Hotel has closed in Brandon, on the Norfolk/Suffolk border. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman who died in road crash is named

Flowers were left at the scene of a fatal accident on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Foxley, between Norwich and Fakenham. Picture: Archant

Parts of A11 will be closed for one month

Parts of the A11 will be closed between Wymondham and Spooner Row for one month. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Female lorry driver ‘distraught’ after being followed by councillor for 15 miles

Lorry driver Emma Fulcher was followed by West Suffolk and Brandon Town Councillor, Victor Lukaniuk, for nearly 15 miles. Photo: Emma Fulcher

Trains to run at lower speeds as Storm Ciara hits

Network Rail has asked Greater Anglia to run its trains at a lower speed on Sunday and Monday. Photo: Greater Anglia

Watchdog in warning over cold call scam

Watchdogs have warned people not to fall for a cold calling scam. Pic: John Stillwell/PA Wire
Drive 24