Watchdog in warning over cold call scam

Watchdogs have warned people not to fall for a cold calling scam. Pic: John Stillwell/PA Wire

People have been warned not to fall for a cold call scam about loft insulation, after an attempt was made to trick a person in Norfolk.

Norfolk Trading Standards said a Norfolk resident had been called by a man who claimed he was "calling about loft insulation that had previously been installed".

The man said they "needed to visit to do a free inspection for damp and mould". The cold caller then offered two time slots for a visit the next day.

But the suspicious resident declined the offer and was told that if they did not accept it "the installer would have no further liability".

The resident ended the call and reported it to the consumer watchdog trading standards.

A spokesman from Norfolk Trading Standards said: "We always advise to be very wary of any approach made in a telephone cold call and never give or confirm any personal details or agree to someone visiting your home if approached in this manner."

They said if people need advice about cold calling, or have agreed to a visit during a cold call, they should contact trading standards through the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on their freephone number 0808 223 1133.