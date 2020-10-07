Warning 41,000 more could be unemployed in Norfolk by end of year

A sombre warning has been issued that a further 41,000 Norfolk people could be unemployed by Christmas, as the impact of coronavirus continues to bite.

With the government’s furlough scheme coming to a close at the end of October and pandemic restrictions continuing, there are fears that could increase the number of job losses.

Office for National Statistics figures for mid August showed Norfolk’s claimant count stood at 28,710, up on 17,364 at the same period in 2019.

And leaders at Norfolk County Council said models suggest, by the end of 2020, there could be 41,000 more unemployed people in Norfolk than currently - roughly equivalent to the populations of Dereham and Thetford.

Council leader Andrew Proctor warned: “This could be worse for young people and we know already that over the past months, nationally, 60pc of employers stopped recruiting apprentices altogether. Many existing apprentices have been unable to complete their training programmes.

“Financial insecurity leads to many issues such as poor physical and mental health in people, as well as an increase in inter-family problems such as domestic violence and drugs and alcohol abuse.”

The issue was raised at a meeting of the council’s cabinet this week, prompted by a question by Liberal Democrat councillor Tim East.

The response he received said the modelling could lead to 55,000 more unemployed people by the end of 2020, although the authority subsequently revised that to 41,000.

The council’s modelling, based on Office of Budget Responsibility forecasts, shows Norwich, King’s Lynn and West Norfolk and South Norfolk are likely to be hit hardest.

Mr Proctor said sectors in Norfolk likely to suffer from highest unemployment levels are: wholesale; retail and motor trade; human health and social activities; education; manufacturing; accommodation and food services and administrative and support activities.

Mr Proctor highlighted how the council is running the Norfolk Assistance Scheme in Exchequer Services, where anyone can self-refer or can be referred in by other professionals - to get financial support and food.

He said the authority was working with other organisations to make sure government funding is used to support the most vulnerable and in need and was working with district councils to support the “no homelessness in Norfolk” programme of interventions.

He added the council was continuing to press the government for more money to support council services.

And he said➢: “We are also working with the New Anglia LEP and districts to support our local economy and, through our Norfolk Delivery Plan, help as many businesses as possible to survive, and as many people as possible to stay in work or secure alternative work or training, with a strong focus on social inclusion.”