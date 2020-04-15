Video

Around 2,300 jobs at risk as two more major fashion stores in trouble

Oasis and Warehouse, with concessions in House of Fraser in Norwich as well as in John Lewis, Debenhams and Outfit, are preparing to call in the administrators, putting 2,300 jobs at risk. This picture was taken before the coronavirus lockdown. Pic: Archant

Thousands of jobs are at risk as high street stores Warehouse and Oasis, with outlets in Norwich, prepare to call in administrators.

The group, which have 90 outlets across the country and several concessions in high street stores, are expected to appoint the firm Deloitte to start the process.

The shops were reported to be feeling the pinch before coronavirus – but another example of how the high street is suffering in lockdown.

In Norwich, both brands have concessions in House of Fraser, Debenhams, John Lewis and Outfit.

However, workers are likely to be furloughed under the government’s job retention scheme until a buyer can be found for the company.

The Oasis and Warehouse Group has been looking for a saviour for weeks, according to reports. It is owned by Kaupthing, the failed Icelandic bank.

Administrators for the bank tried to launch a sales process over three years ago, but this was later abandoned.

