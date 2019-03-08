Search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019
For property advice that's made to measure from an experienced team

PUBLISHED: 17:44 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:44 27 June 2019

The Ward Hill Walker team: back row - Janet Wade, George Walker; middle row - Amelia Tims, Gemma Margetson, Vula Oppio; front row - David Hill, Sarah Hill, John Walker, Ian Richardson and Purdey the Labrador Picture: Joe Casey Photography

The Ward Hill Walker team: back row - Janet Wade, George Walker; middle row - Amelia Tims, Gemma Margetson, Vula Oppio; front row - David Hill, Sarah Hill, John Walker, Ian Richardson and Purdey the Labrador Picture: Joe Casey Photography

Well established commercial surveyors join forces to create new professional practice

Ward Hill Walker is a new multi-disciplinary HR and Commercial Property practice. It was formed following the takeover by Ward Hill - HR and Property Consultants of W J Walker Chartered Surveyors.

Both practices were established independently in the late 1990's and are well known and respected amongst the Norfolk business community.

Ward Hill was set up in 1998 by Sarah Hill, a commercial chartered surveyor. The practice expanded to provide HR services with the addition of David Hill, a HR consultant, in 2007. More recently, George Walker, joined to help strengthen the property team together with two administrative staff. They provide HR and Commercial Property advice to both national and local clients in a wide variety of business sectors. W J Walker based in Norwich was established by John Walker in 1997 following many years as a partner in a national practice.

"There is a natural synergy between our businesses and with increasing workloads it made sense for us to join together as we both continue to provide high quality professional property advice to our clients" said Sarah Hill.

"Two graduates have recently joined the firm, Ian Richardson and Amelia Tims and they will be assisting myself, John and George, as we continue to grow the business.

"We are delighted to be working with Sarah Hill and her growing team of young surveyors," said John Walker.

All staff are based at 60 Bracondale, Norwich, NR1 2BE and can be reached on 01603 762552 or 01603 627077.

