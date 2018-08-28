Search

Wagamama staff to receive Christmas bonuses of up to £2,000 thanks to director’s deal

PUBLISHED: 09:24 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:24 20 December 2018

Wagamama noodle bar at Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich. Photo: Paul Hewitt Copy:EDP Reporters For: EDP Sunday EDP pics © 2006 (01603) 772434

Staff at restaurant chain Wagamama are set to receive Christmas bonuses of up to £2,000 each, thanks to a deal struck by the brand’s outgoing chief executives.

Around 4,000 staff at the chain will share a £4m bonus pot, following the sale of Wagamama for £559m this year.

The restaurant has outlets across East Anglia, including in Norwich’s Chapelfield restaurant court.

Head chefs and managers will bank £2,000 each, while waiting staff will pocket £1,000, provided they have worked at Wagamama for more than 12 months.

The festive present was part of the payout ordered by outgoing chief executive Jane Holbrook, and Wagamama’s former private equity owner Duke Street.

Duke Street acquired Wagamama in 2011 for £215m and last month sold the chain to Frankie & Benny’s owner, The Restaurant Group.

Restaurant Group chief executive Andy McCue now plans to accelerate the roll-out of Wagamama across the UK, expand concessions and pilot pan-Asian cuisine “food-to-go” offerings.

The firm will also explore international growth opportunities for Wagamama.

