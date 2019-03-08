Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019

Trio of babies at zoo are big news for endangered species

PUBLISHED: 12:39 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:06 21 June 2019

One of the black and white ruffed lemur twins born at Africa Alive!, the species is critically endangered in the wild Photo Africa Alive!

One of the black and white ruffed lemur twins born at Africa Alive!, the species is critically endangered in the wild Photo Africa Alive!

Archant

Double Delight! A big welcome to rare babies born at Africa Alive!

The baby Somali wild ass, born at Africa Alive! a species critically endangered in the wild pictured at just a day old Photo Africa Alive!The baby Somali wild ass, born at Africa Alive! a species critically endangered in the wild pictured at just a day old Photo Africa Alive!

Not just one, not two, but three very welcome new arrivals have been announced at Africa Alive!

All are very rare and critically endangered species and a big success for an endangered species breeding programme.

Visitors can today see the long-legged and adorable little Somali wild ass foal, born on Wednesday June 19 and already happily following its mum Pienga and exploring its home.

Plus the safe arrival of twin black and white ruffed lemurs born earlier this month has just been announced.

Exploring its world, Africa Alive! new baby black and white ruffed lemur Photo Africa AliveExploring its world, Africa Alive! new baby black and white ruffed lemur Photo Africa Alive

You may also want to watch:

It's an exciting time for the zoo at Kessingland near Lowestoft as both species are critically endangered in the wild.

Ruffed lemurs are the only lemur species to keep their young in a nest and if the mother needs to move them, she picks them up, one at a time, in her mouth, says a zoo spokesman.

"However, they develop rapidly and by three or four weeks of age they are able to follow her around on their own. Critically endangered in the wild, this species is part of a European Endangered species breeding Programme (EEP) and so our twins are a really valuable addition, not only to Africa Alive!, but also to the European captive population as a whole," she adds.

The birth of the baby ass is good news too, she says.

The Somali wild ass is the smallest wild member of the horse family and is listed as being 'Critically Endangered' on the IUCN Red List. At best there is only approximately 200 mature individuals left in the wild, so it is vitally important for those zoos that hold the species to increase the world-wide population, especially as recent droughts and political turmoil have made it very difficult to assess the current wild populations. With this uncertainty, it is vital that we increase the number of Somali Wild Asses born in captivity to help safeguard the species future.

"With the ruffed lemur twins now mobile enough to move about on their own and the Somali wild ass foal following mum Pienga and proud grandmother Calula around their large paddock, visitors to the zoo will be able to see these cute babies for themselves when they visit," she adds.

Most Read

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

Mystery over what caused 20ft wall to collapse into river in Norwich

Ken Hurst, 72, noticed a large section of the wall on the River Wensum by New Mills Yard had collapsed into the river. Picture: Archant

I protected the Queen at Sandringham but I couldn’t stop scammers targeting my dad

Simon Herrema (back row, second left) with elite firearms officers Picture supplied by Keepel

Dog walker saved by schnauzer after man pulled knife on her

Elizabeth Devery with Wellington, the standard schnauzer dog who saved her by scaring away a man who threatened her with a hunting knife when she got back to her car after walking her client's dogs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Our summer is ruined’ - Villagers plagued by invasion of flies

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

Most Read

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side. Picture: Emma Gampell

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for the north Norfolk coast

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

‘Our summer is ruined’ - Villagers plagued by invasion of flies

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Thirty-six-hour thunderstorm warning in place for Norfolk and Waveney

Lightning strikes over Colney, near Norwich. Two Met Office weather warnings are in place for thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday. Picture: Keith Whitmore

Council apologises for asking grieving son for £3,100 after mum’s death

Norfolk County Council at County Hall in Norwich

Calls to end free parking in Norfolk town as £4.5m traffic overhaul continues

Queens Square car park in Attleborough will be extended as part of a £4.5m investment in the town's transport. Photo: Google

Education is key for Norwich boxers ahead of next outing

Liam Goddard, right, on the attack during his last outing, against Sergio Gugliotta Picture: Mark Hewlett

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists