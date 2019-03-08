This is how Game of Thrones fans can visit Westeros from Norwich

Although Game of Thrones has come to an end, fans can still fly to Iceland (pictured) where Jon met Daenerys's dragons, direct from Norwich. Picture: HBO/IMDB HBO/IMDB

Game of Thrones is over. But despite the blockbuster show coming to an end, Norfolk fans can visit some of the most famous settings thanks to direct flights out of Norwich.

Game of Thrones, The North beyond The Wall (Vatnajokull National Park). Picture: HBO/IMDB Game of Thrones, The North beyond The Wall (Vatnajokull National Park). Picture: HBO/IMDB

And one Norfolk travel agent is already reporting a spike in interest and bookings for Game of Thrones tours.

So, if you want to visit some of the sights of Westeros here's how you can do it.

Iceland:

You can fly direct from Norfolk to the home of the Night King - the icy north beyond the wall.

Norwich currently flies to Keflavik in Iceland but from 2020 travellers can go directly to capital Reykjavik with Superbreak.

The area is home to Europe's largest national park, Vatnajokull, which saw battles against the White Walkers as well as Jon Snow and Wildling Ygritte's adventures in seasons two, three and four.

Game of Thrones, Braavos. Picture: HBO/IMDB Game of Thrones, Braavos. Picture: HBO/IMDB

While in Iceland, you can also visit the Thingvellir National Park, the area of mid-Westeros through which Arya Stark and Sandor Clegane travelled before reaching Winterfell.

Nick Lee, managing director of Broadland Travel Worldchoice in North Walsham, is expecting a spike in Game of Thrones tours. He said has had already sold superfans trips to some of the most famous spots.

Game of Thrones, Royal Place of Dorne (Alcazar Palace). Picture: HBO/IMDB Game of Thrones, Royal Place of Dorne (Alcazar Palace). Picture: HBO/IMDB

"The thing about the Game of Thrones locations is they are all so accessible from Norfolk," Mr Lee said. "You can go for a few days and do a tour, or stay a bit longer thanks to experiences like the Northern Lights and whale watching."

Morocco:

Unfortunately getting from Norwich directly to the likes of Astapor, Yunkai and Pentos is not yet possible.

Game of Thrones, Dragonstone (Mussenden Temple and Downhill). Picture: HBO/IMDB Game of Thrones, Dragonstone (Mussenden Temple and Downhill). Picture: HBO/IMDB

But Mr Lee, said that whether you're a Game of Thrones fan or not, a trip to Morocco is worth the travel.

"We're increasingly seeing people wanting to go to Essaouira," Mr Lee said. "It was the filming location for Astapor - but whether you're a fan or not, it's absolutely beautiful and is my favourite of the filming locations.

"We see a lot of people wanting to go to Marrakech, but Essaouira is actually cheaper."

Croatia:

You can't fly direct from Norwich to King's Landing - better known as Dubrovnik.

But, once you get to Croatia you can make your way up the Dalmatian Coast to visit Braavos and Meereen, known to locals as Sibenik and the Kliss Fortress.

"Only this morning I've had a holiday booked to King's Landing," said Mr Lee. "Interest in Croatia has definitely increased over the past few years since Game of Thrones got bigger. The wonderful thing is that the city is so well preserved that you can feel like you're really in King's Landing.

"You can't fly direct from Norwich but most of our holidays are flights out of Stansted anyway. It's so convenient and you can get to pretty much any Game of Thrones location."

Spain:

If you want to stick to the path of Daenerys's adventures then Spain may also be one to add to your list.

You can fly direct to Malaga in the south of Spain from Norwich for around £100.

The south of Spain is home to a number of Thrones locations - particularly Seville.

The city's Plaza del toros de Osuna is home to one of the biggest scenes in the series, as the Fighting Pits of Meereen, where Daeneryrs is attacked by the Sons of the Harpy and rescued by Drogon.

While in Seville you can also visit the Royal Palace of Dorne at the Alcazar Palace, as well as the Dragonpit where the White Walker was shown to Cersei, and the new ruler of Westeros was chosen in the nail-biting finale to the series.

Ireland:

Any Game of Thrones fan will want to see Winterfell, home of the Starks and the scene of the Great War against the Night King.

The fortress of Winterfell is better known as Castle Ward, where Dragonstone is known as Mussenden Temple and Downhill Beach.

The Road from King's Landing which was seen in the very first season of Game of Thrones - as well as frequently after - is also near Belfast and is known as The Dark Hedges.

Unfortunately, you can't fly to Northern Ireland from Norwich.

Mr Lee said: "Ireland is so convenient to get to, and is probably one of the best places to go because of how many locations you can see in and around Belfast.

"It also won't break the bank to do a Game of Thrones tour while you're out there - I would say you could get flights and a tour in Croatia for £400 and even less in Ireland."

Game of Thrones, Thingvellir National Park. Picture: HBO/IMDB Game of Thrones, Thingvellir National Park. Picture: HBO/IMDB

