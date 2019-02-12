A virtual reality amusement centre is coming to Norfolk

Eagle flight VR is a unque standing simulation avaliable at the VR amusement centre. Photo:XD-Cinema XD-Cinema

A virtual reality amusement centre is coming to west Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

VR E-space walk brings a deep immersie feeling in a virtual world. Photo: XD-Cinema VR E-space walk brings a deep immersie feeling in a virtual world. Photo: XD-Cinema

Gaming firm Virtuam has been given planning permission to site gaming machines including flight, space walk and a motorbike simulators in a unit on Paxman Road on the Hardwick Industrial Estate in King’s Lynn.

Company director Jason Fey, from Downham Market, said: “The plan is to open in April, we believe there is a great need for more entertainment for all ages in East Anglia.

“Virtual reality is a fantastic media which provides total immersion in a virtual world for the general public, educational establishments and corporate entertainment.”

Experiences are divided into various categories including racing, extreme adrenaline sports, platform shooting games, flying and rollercoaster rides.

Star twin seat VR experience will be at the centre. Photo: XD-Cinema Star twin seat VR experience will be at the centre. Photo: XD-Cinema

Mr Fey said: “We have had a great interest from clubs and corporate establishments and intend to involve local schools and colleges, as virtual reality experiences will provide an extra learning platform for the students.”

Mr Fey said health and safety was also taken seriously after reports that virtual reality games can leave the user feeling disorientated and nauseous if they are in the virtual world for too long. One study said headsets could trigger sight and balance problems.

“We will abide by the strict health and safety regulations for the use of the virtual reality equipment,” said Mr Fey.

“Each experience will last up to eight minutes and the customer is observed throughout.”

Racing VR Motorbike Simulator will be one of the pieces of equipment to use. Photo: XD-Cinema Racing VR Motorbike Simulator will be one of the pieces of equipment to use. Photo: XD-Cinema

Over the last few years, virtual reality has grown in popularity as console makers have released games and experiences specifically focusing on virtual reality.

You pull on a headset and climb Mount Everest from the comfort of your living room, tour the streets of Rome or try out different job simulators to see iof a career change would suit you.

Virtual reality is an interactive computer-created world that you can explore and feel like you really are there.

It uses sounds and visuals as a base, but can also include smells, movements and wind to make the user’s experience more believable.