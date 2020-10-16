Business awards will go virtual as finalists dress-up at their homes

Gathered on the staircase proudly holding aloft their trophies, it is picture that is impossible in the current Covid-19 climate.

Great Yarmouth’s annual business awards will look very different this year as the ceremony moves onine with innovation and determination being highly praised.

Instead of glittering gowns and tuxedos swirling around the town hall’s civic Assembly Room, the Spirit of Enterprise Awards will be held over a video platform on Friday (October 16), with contenders at home in their finery chinking glasses.

Organised by Great Yarmouth Borough Council, the front runners will appear on screen and once the winner is announced they will be able to give a live acceptance speech.

Those attending are being encouraged to “make a night of it.”

Carl Smith, council leader, said: “Many businesses have adapted and innovated well to continue their great work and support their workforce.

“As a council, we’ve done everything we can to support our local economy through response and into recovery, including handing out more than £30m in business grants.

“Despite the additional challenges this year, the Spirit of Enterprise Awards is a chance to celebrate success, to showcase the many innovative, entrepreneurial and determined companies from across the borough’s business community, who are helping to support the local economy.

“Huge congratulations to all the finalists, who should be proud to be shortlisted in our prestigious and competitive awards scheme.

“We’ve seen another batch of strong entries this year, and I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the sponsors.”

Categories include Employer of the Year, Great Customer Service, and Great Community Contribution.

Awards will be handed out to nine winners, one of which will also be crowned overall Business of the Year.

Some businesses have multiple chances of walking away with an accolade, The King’s Arms, Fleggburgh, being in the running for five.

The main sponsor is last year’s Business of the Year, API Microelectronics.

Instead of the traditional picture of all the winners gathered on the town hall staircase, trophies will be delivered to individuals after the event, which is being hosted by Lee Derbyshire.

The finalists are:

Employer of the Year

East Coast College

Haven Seashore Holiday Park

John G. Plummer & Associates

Great Customer Service

Branford’s Limited

The Imperial Hotel

King’s Arms, Fleggburgh

Director/Business Owner of the Year

Emma Jarvis of The Hair Base

Mark Dixon of King’s Arms, Fleggburgh

Mark O’Mahony of P+S Personnel

Investing in Future Growth

En-Gen Diesel Products Limited

The Hair Base

Nemesis Consultants Ltd

SME (Small or Medium Enterprise) of the Year

En-Gen Diesel Products Limited

King’s Arms, Fleggburgh

Sam Race – Venue Decoration

Large Business of the Year

Hammond Cars

Haven Seashore Holiday Park

P&S Personnel

Great Community Contribution

Darling Darlings Cat Lounge

Smart Radio

The Island Cafe & Boating Lake (Access Community Trust)

Great Family Owned

Branford’s Limited

King’s Arms, Fleggburgh

The Imperial Hotel

Leisure and Tourism Business of the Year

The Imperial Hotel

Haven Seashore Holiday Park

King’s Arms, Fleggburgh