Search

Advanced search

Norwich to lose bank as Virgin Money announces 500 jobs cuts

26 February, 2020 - 17:17
Staff at the Virgin Money lounge in Norwich could be under threat. Picture: Denise Bradley

Staff at the Virgin Money lounge in Norwich could be under threat. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant 2012

Virgin Money has announced it will be axing 500 jobs across its branches and offices as part of a restructuring.

Norwich is set to lose one of its banks following a restructuring announcement by Virgin Money.

The bank said it will be axing 500 jobs across its network, which includes the Clydesdale, Yorkshire Bank and Virgin Money.

Norwich is one location which will be "consolidated", meaning it will lose either the Virgin Money lounge in Castle Street, or the Yorkshire Bank in Red Lion Street.

MORE: Plans to shut 90 Frankie & Benny's, Wagamama and Chiquito restaurants 'accelerated'

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Virgin Money said: "Branches within half a mile of each other will be consolidated to eliminate duplication and create a national network fit for the future."

Norwich is one of 30 locations which will be consolidated to a single branch.

Each consolidated site will serve customers from Virgin Money, Clydesdale Bank and Yorkshire Bank.

Lucy Dimes, group business transformation officer at Virgin Money UK, said: "The decision to close branches is never taken lightly. As our customers change the way they want to bank with us, we are evolving the role of our stores - investing in all of the ways that customers are choosing to bank with us, including a reimagined Virgin Money presence on the high street.

"Following the unveiling of three new Virgin Money stores in December last year, the full rebrand of our national network of 166 stores begins in April and will be completed by September this year."

The company has already made 50 people redundant in Norwich after it announced the closure of its Discovery House office last year.

Staff for Virgin Money Giving still remain at Discovery House in the Norwich Business Park, but the company has said the 150 employees will be moving to another site in the city during 2020.

Most Read

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

A person has died at Norwich Station. Picture: Dan Grimmer

WATCH: Five people arrested in Sainsbury’s car park after car taken

Police arrested five people in a carpark near Sainsburys at Longwater Retail Park. Picture: Submitted

Schools tell pupils to stay at home for two-week isolation amid coronavirus fears

Cliff Park Ormiston Academy where students who took part in ski trips to Italy have been told to stay away for a two-week isolation period to protect against the spread of coronavirus. Picture: James Bass

REVEALED: Maps show route for dualled A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton . Pic: Highways England.

‘An experience like no other’ - New attraction appears on Great Yarmouth seafront

A new attraction, the Upside Down House, being prepared on Great Yarmouth's Pleasure Beach. Picture: Luke Norton.

Most Read

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

A person has died at Norwich Station. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Tributes after sudden death of ‘extraordinary’ school leader

Brooklands Short Stay School in Gorleston. Pic: Google Street View.

Vision for £500m light railway connecting 24 towns and villages is revealed

The Docklands Light Railway. The proposed north Norfolk light railway could look something like this. Picture: Au Morandarte

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

A person has died at Norwich Station. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Norwich to lose bank as Virgin Money announces 500 jobs cuts

Staff at the Virgin Money lounge in Norwich could be under threat. Picture: Denise Bradley

List of Norfolk villages set to receive fast broadband revealed

County Broadband urges Norfolk villages to join Hyperfast full-fibre network. Picture: County Broadband

REVEALED: Maps show route for dualled A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton . Pic: Highways England.

Stockpiling because of coronavirus ‘may become rife’, UEA professor warns

Stockpiling because of coronavirus ‘may become rife’, UEA professor Ratula Chakraborty has warned. Picture: Archant/Ratula Chakraborty
Drive 24