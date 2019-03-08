Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Virgin Money axes 50 jobs as Norfolk site set to close

PUBLISHED: 11:44 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:02 24 September 2019

Discovery House in Norwich is set to close, making 50 people redundant. Picture: Archant

Discovery House in Norwich is set to close, making 50 people redundant. Picture: Archant

Virgin Money has announced it is closing its Norwich office next year, making around 50 people redundant.

Discovery House in the Norwich Business Park is expected to close by October 2020.

The site is currently home to both Virgin Money and Virgin Money Giving.

The latter will remain unchanged but will move to another site in the city following the closure of Discovery House.

MORE: Sale popcorn and crisps on offer as Kettle Foods open discount shop

Currently around 150 people are employed at Discovery House - though 100 of those work for Virgin Money Giving, which is not at risk.

The remaining employees will either be asked to relocate or be made redundant.

You may also want to watch:

A spokeswoman for Virgin Money said: "These redundancies will be made to avoid duplication of roles. We don't have an exact number but expect that fewer than 50 people will be made redundant."

The news comes as Virgin Money becomes integrated with CYBG, which bought out the business in 2018.

A spokesman said: "Rationalising the group's property portfolio is a vital part of successfully integrating the businesses and reducing the combined group's overall cost base."

Two other offices in Edinburgh and Leeds are also set to close in the restructuring.

A total of 330 people will be made redundant as a result

David Duffy, chief executive at CYBG, said: "The consolidation of our operating centres supports our goal to create a more streamlined and efficient business - focussing on two key operational centres in Glasgow and Newcastle, supported by teams based in Leeds, Edinburgh, Chester and London.

"Detailed planning is in place to ensure that the Bank is able to safely transfer operations to the major hubs over time, while continuing to provide the same great service for our customers every day.

"We recognise that some exit dates are quite far in the future, however, we want to be open with colleagues and give them clarity on changes as soon as possible. They are our key priority and we will support them through this change with as much choice and flexibility as possible."

Most Read

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

‘Try the stress-less juice’: Family stuck in Mexico tells stranded Thomas Cook holidaymakers to get a grip

Jack Brady, friend of Lilliàna Möntero, posing with a Thomas Cook brochure while stranded on holiday. Photo: Lilliàna Möntero

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

100mph McLaren driver thought officer in BMW was ‘out for a bit of sport’

Jason Dixon leaving Suffolk Magistrates' Court after admitting driving a McLaren 720S sports car at 100mph on the A14 Picture: ARCHANT

Two Norfolk B&Bs to battle it out on Channel 4 reality show

Sheringham B&B owners Ian Abernethy and Christine Hendry, who will be appearing on an upcoming episode of the Channel 4 reality show Four in a Bed. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Most Read

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Cyclists blast ‘embarrassing’ new cycle track - which has trees in the middle

Richard Bearman from the Norwich Cycling Campaign measuring the new cycle lane in Prince of Wales Road. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Trash Girl has fresh start as ‘uphill battle’ to save the planet rolls on

Trash Girl (Nadia Sparkes) at Reepham High school Photo: Brittany Woodman

‘Try the stress-less juice’: Family stuck in Mexico tells stranded Thomas Cook holidaymakers to get a grip

Jack Brady, friend of Lilliàna Möntero, posing with a Thomas Cook brochure while stranded on holiday. Photo: Lilliàna Möntero

Flood alert as parts of Norfolk set for torrential rain

Norfolk is set for very heavy rain and flooding. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Virgin Money axes 50 jobs as Norfolk site set to close

Discovery House in Norwich is set to close, making 50 people redundant. Picture: Archant

Severe traffic on A47 following breakdown

The timber lorry with a blowout tyre, pulled over on the A47 in Little Fransham PICTURE: Matthew Farmer

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Worker flown to hospital after ‘explosion’ at fireproofing factory

Emergency services respond to a fire on Gosford Road, Beccles. PHOTO: Matt Nixon.

100mph McLaren driver thought officer in BMW was ‘out for a bit of sport’

Jason Dixon leaving Suffolk Magistrates' Court after admitting driving a McLaren 720S sports car at 100mph on the A14 Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists