Retro gaming arcade to open in Norwich's Castle Mall

PUBLISHED: 15:05 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:05 20 September 2019

Owner Glen McDonald with the collection of arcade machines at Retro Replay in Norwich's Castle Mall Picture: Neil Perry

Owner Glen McDonald with the collection of arcade machines at Retro Replay in Norwich's Castle Mall Picture: Neil Perry

Archant

Two floors of retro gaming are getting ready to open in Norwich's Castle Mall before the end of September.

A frist look inside Retro Replay in Norwich's Castle Mall Picture: Neil PerryA frist look inside Retro Replay in Norwich's Castle Mall Picture: Neil Perry

The finishing touches are being put to Retro Replay which is a mixture of vintage arcade games that have been sourced from all over the world and retro consoles.

Instead of putting coins into the machines, gamers will pay for a wrist-band that will give them all-day access.

They will cost £10 for adults and £7.50 for children when the arcade opens on Saturday, September 28.

It is the idea of 24-year-old Glen McDonald who left his job as an accountant to pursue his passion for retro games with the arcade that is occupying the former Sports Direct store in the mall.

Space Invaders at the entrance to Retro Replay in Norwich's Castle Mall Picture: Neil PerrySpace Invaders at the entrance to Retro Replay in Norwich's Castle Mall Picture: Neil Perry

"The arcades aren't what they were - a lot of arcades are now ticket redemptions and gambling machines but I want to bring video games back to the arcade," he said.

"I think the most expensive one was Space Invaders. It's a classic and is still in demand from collectors, so that was a difficult one to source."

Vintage arcade machines at Retro Replay in Norwich's Castle Mall Picture: Neil PerryVintage arcade machines at Retro Replay in Norwich's Castle Mall Picture: Neil Perry

Pacmania arcade machine at the new Retro Replay in Norwich's Castle Mall Picture: Neil PerryPacmania arcade machine at the new Retro Replay in Norwich's Castle Mall Picture: Neil Perry

