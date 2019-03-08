Retro gaming arcade to open in Norwich's Castle Mall
PUBLISHED: 15:05 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:05 20 September 2019
Archant
Two floors of retro gaming are getting ready to open in Norwich's Castle Mall before the end of September.
The finishing touches are being put to Retro Replay which is a mixture of vintage arcade games that have been sourced from all over the world and retro consoles.
Instead of putting coins into the machines, gamers will pay for a wrist-band that will give them all-day access.
They will cost £10 for adults and £7.50 for children when the arcade opens on Saturday, September 28.
It is the idea of 24-year-old Glen McDonald who left his job as an accountant to pursue his passion for retro games with the arcade that is occupying the former Sports Direct store in the mall.
"The arcades aren't what they were - a lot of arcades are now ticket redemptions and gambling machines but I want to bring video games back to the arcade," he said.
"I think the most expensive one was Space Invaders. It's a classic and is still in demand from collectors, so that was a difficult one to source."