'We want to know if our pub will reopen' Mystery continues to surround future of popular pub

People in a Norfolk village say they are frustrated with the lack of information on the future of their local pub, following its sudden closure three weeks ago.

The Kings Head pub on Norwich Road, Hethersett, has been closed since Sunday, June 30, when the former-landlords announced they were stepping down from the venue.

National company Ei Publican Partnerships owns the pub, and released a statement last month confirming it would remain closed until new landlords were found.

It added it was committed to "ensuring the site remains an attractive and thriving pub at the heart of the local community".

No updates have been issued since, and some in the village said the lack of information was unacceptable.

One Hethersett resident who used the King's Head regularly said: "To close the doors of an important community asset without a word of warning seems absurd.

"We went to call in for a drink a week ago and the pub was completely closed with no signs or any notice or any information for people passing and customers.

"It seems a completely cavalier way to treat customers of a business and shows utter disregard for the village and its pub trade. We simply want to know if and when our pub will reopen, that doesn't seem a huge amount to ask."

Chairman of Hethersett Parish council, Adrienne Quinlan, said she would be sad to see the pub remain closed.

She said: "Having places people can go to socialise is very important. We are lucky to have a number of venues in Hethersett and it would be very sad if we lost one of them."

The exact reasons behind the landlords' departure are not known, but in a statement posted to Facebook last month they said: "We are leaving the venue poorer in pocket but richer in spirit."

They added that they were grateful to the local community for standing by them in recent months and urged people to continue supporting whoever takes over the venue in the future.