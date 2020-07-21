‘One of the prettiest houses on the river’ for sale for £1.2m with Airbnb studio

Point House is for sale for £1.2m. Pic: Pymm & Co. Archant

A renovated Victorian home in Norwich with a boat house holiday let that’s proved a hit on Airbnb is for sale.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Point House is for sale for £1.2m. Pic: Pymm & Co. Point House is for sale for £1.2m. Pic: Pymm & Co.

Point House, situated on the River Yare in Thorpe St Andrew, with private moorings and the detached studio has been renovated from top to bottom by its family owners.

The house was built in 1864 for Charles Weston, a renowned Norwich brewer who had lived at Old Thorpe House but he died the same year and it was sold at auction. It was listed in the Norfolk Chronicle on July 30, 1864 under its original name Riverside Villa. Before it was built cottages were on the site and a painting exists that show these. Mr Weston owned a brewery and 40 pubs when he died including the Buck Inn, Thorpe and the Hainford Chequers and these were all auctioned along with the house.

MORE: Meet the top cats at Banham Zoo in need of purrfect names

Point House is for sale for £1.2m. Pic: Pymm & Co. Point House is for sale for £1.2m. Pic: Pymm & Co.

The current owners, who bought the house six years ago, installed a pizza oven so they could eat outside most of the time and have enjoyed being by the river which offers rowing and kayaking as well as paddleboarding, which the family’s daughters have loved. It’s also got a much envied playhouse, built by a local craftsman and lots of wildlife to spot including two kingfishers which fly up and down the river daily and an abundance of swans, moorhens, cormorants and Egyptian and Canadian geese. The owner said: “We’re very often told by passers by that it’s the prettiest house on the river which is lovely to hear. People using the river are so friendly, maybe it’s because they are so relaxed.”

This four bedroom home has a sitting room with a bay window providing access to the garden via a set of original French double doors with shutters and there is a study/second reception room with an adjoining utility room/cloakroom. There is an open plan kitchen/diner that also provides access to the rear garden via a set of original doors.

The south facing rear garden is among the major selling points, say the agents Pymm & Co, with the entirety fronting on the River Yare. Mooring rights extend to the whole width of the property with Victorian bathing steps down into the water. There are vast lawns, a gravel area past the Iroko steps leading down from the kitchen/diner and a patio area, all enclosed by an original Victorian wall providing total privacy from the road.

The luxury studio, situated a few metres from the main house, comes with an open plan living/bedroom area, a modern wet room, self-contained kitchen area, private decking with river frontage and steps down to a mooring with off road parking, enclosed by electric gates.

Point House is for sale for £1.2m. Pic: Pymm & Co. Point House is for sale for £1.2m. Pic: Pymm & Co.

Point House is for sale for £1.2m. Pic: Pymm & Co. Point House is for sale for £1.2m. Pic: Pymm & Co.

Point House is for sale for £1.2m. Pic: Pymm & Co. Point House is for sale for £1.2m. Pic: Pymm & Co.

Point House is for sale for £1.2m. Pic: Pymm & Co. Point House is for sale for £1.2m. Pic: Pymm & Co.

You may also want to watch: