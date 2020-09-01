Two Victorian buildings used as low budget hotel for sale again
PUBLISHED: 06:00 02 September 2020
Archant
Two period buildings formerly run as the low cost hotel ‘NR2’ in Norwich’s Earlham Road are up for sale.
The Governor’s Lodge, which is Grade II listed, and Beeches Lodge, close to the Roman Catholic cathedral and Plantation Gardens were converted to the current accommodation after both were sold in 2017.
Before that, they formed part of a six-hotel group under ownership of businessman Tony Burlingham who ran the MJB Group. Mr Burlingham suffered problems such as vandalism when he owned his chain of hotels which included five buildings in the Golden Triangle and one in Wymondham, and eventually he sold up.
NR2, which offered accommodation from £15 a night in bunk bed-style sleeping pods, included both the Beeches, which stands in 0.3 acres and the Governor’s, in 0.4 acres.
The buildings, 2-6 Earlham Road, come with car parks and in total 166 bed spaces ranging from self-catering double rooms, apartments and the pods in shared rooms with communal bathroom facilities. They operated as one hotel, with the reception and office for both in the Beeches.
The Governor’s also has rooms with external access and a large basement with triple bunk spaces.
