Two Victorian buildings used as low budget hotel for sale again

Two Victorian buildings, which formed the NR2 hotel, in Earlham Road, Norwich, are up for sale. Pic: Christie & Co Archant

Two period buildings formerly run as the low cost hotel ‘NR2’ in Norwich’s Earlham Road are up for sale.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two Victorian buildings, which formed the NR2 hotel, in Earlham Road, Norwich, are up for sale. Pic: Christie & Co Two Victorian buildings, which formed the NR2 hotel, in Earlham Road, Norwich, are up for sale. Pic: Christie & Co

The Governor’s Lodge, which is Grade II listed, and Beeches Lodge, close to the Roman Catholic cathedral and Plantation Gardens were converted to the current accommodation after both were sold in 2017.

MORE: New Co-op reveals opening date on historic Cold War site

The bunk bed pods in the NR2 hotel. Pic: NR2 The bunk bed pods in the NR2 hotel. Pic: NR2

Before that, they formed part of a six-hotel group under ownership of businessman Tony Burlingham who ran the MJB Group. Mr Burlingham suffered problems such as vandalism when he owned his chain of hotels which included five buildings in the Golden Triangle and one in Wymondham, and eventually he sold up.

NR2, which offered accommodation from £15 a night in bunk bed-style sleeping pods, included both the Beeches, which stands in 0.3 acres and the Governor’s, in 0.4 acres.

The buildings, 2-6 Earlham Road, come with car parks and in total 166 bed spaces ranging from self-catering double rooms, apartments and the pods in shared rooms with communal bathroom facilities. They operated as one hotel, with the reception and office for both in the Beeches.

The Governor’s also has rooms with external access and a large basement with triple bunk spaces.

Two Victorian buildings, which formed the NR2 hotel, in Earlham Road, Norwich, are up for sale. Pic: Christie & Co Two Victorian buildings, which formed the NR2 hotel, in Earlham Road, Norwich, are up for sale. Pic: Christie & Co