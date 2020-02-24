Vegan founded status of bacon-buying company under investigation

The vegan credentials of a Norwich company are "under review pending a potential revocation" after it emerged it buys its staff bacon and sausage butties.

Selesti - parent company of Ethica - buys its staff bacon, sausage and egg sandwiches on a weekly basis, in a perk known as 'Fat Frydays'.

Ethica, which boasts to be "vegan from the roots up", is an off-shoot of digital agency Selesti, with which it shares its St Giles offices, staff and chief executive Oliver Blackmore.

Ethica had previously secured certification from community interest company Vegan Founded.

But Vegan Founded has now launched an investigation into Ethica.

A spokeswoman said: "All registered businesses sign a legal declaration stating they 'identify as being a vegan who abstains from knowingly purchasing, using or consuming animal products'.

"If any of our registered businesses are found to breach this legal document, the certification will be revoked immediately on a temporary basis while the business implements changes, or indefinitely depending on the breach.

"As soon as this was brought to our attention we read over the several concerns we had received and the articles that had been published.

"We are now following our 'review and investigate' protocol. We initially contact the business in question and they have 48 hours to respond, which Ethica Global have already.

"We then have seven working days to continue to investigate if necessary and come to a decision of whether or not to revoke the Vegan Founded registration from a business, although we are sure we will resolve this much quicker than the given time frame."

Mr Blackmore had previously said that he had turned away work - including with a sausage company - at Selesti, and would not work with any non-vegan or ethical brands with Ethica.

When quizzed about why Selesti would not work with a sausage company but would buy bangers for staff, Mr Blackmore said: "It's a process and we're trying to move more in that direction but we can't bulldoze our staff with these policies. We can't not hire people because they're not vegan. That's dictatorial and will put people off."

We have approached Selesti for further comment.