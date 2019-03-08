Six of the best vegan-friendly restaurants in west Norfolk

The Bank House in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

While Norwich may have a wide array of vegan options, west Norfolk can seem a little limited with very few specialist vegan restaurants.

Here's a list of some of the best in the area:

Soul Cafe and Restaurant

Where: King's Lynn

Cost: Between £9 and £12

Soul Cafe and Restaurant offers a good number of Caribbean-inspired vegan dishes from its 'Vegan Jamaican' which includes yam cakes, callaloo and plantain rice to a vegan panang curry with sweet potato, peppers, courgettes and rice. The restaurant's soup of the day is always vegan and there are also a number of vegan starters and desserts.

Marriott's Warehouse

Where: King's Lynn

Cost: £12-£15

Marriott's Warehouse on King's Lynn's South Quay features a number of vegan-friendly versions of classics such as chilli con carne, mac and cheese and burgers, The majority of the restaurant's tapas menu is suitable for vegans and there are a number of vegan starters.

Bank House

Where: King's Lynn

Cost: £7-£14

King's Lynn's Bank House has a number of vegan options from butternut squash with chilli risotto to falafel burger and fries, all of the restaurant's sides are suitable for vegans.

Old Town Beach Cafe

Where: Hunstanton

Cost: £7-£12

One of the few restaurant's on the list to have a specialised vegan menu, the cafe offers many options for vegan breakfast, lunch and dinner, including burgers and sweet potato patties.

Salad Bowl Cafe

Where: Hunstanton

Cost: £7-£10

Despite its name the cafe serves a varied vegan menu including curries and of course salads, many desserts are also vegan including chocolate cake. There is also a great view of Hunstanton to be seen from its tables.

Archers Kitchen

Where: King's Lynn

Cost: £8-£15

Archers Kitchen in Lynn offers a good number of vegan options including chickpea and lentil curry and falafels, there is also a vegan special each day.