Norwich restaurant set for vegan takeover

A Norwich restaurant will be going vegan on certain days next month.

Nanna Mexico on White Lion Street will be giving control of its kitchen to street food business Bia Vegan each Tuesday next month starting July 2.

Owners of Bia Vegan, Michelle McCabe and Cheryl Mullenger, say their ethos is to show people plant-based eating doesn't mean "giving up your favourite foods" and you can "still enjoy all of those popular flavours and dishes without compromising on your beliefs".

They added that this is what has led them to collaborate with another popular 'non-vegan' business in the area - Nanna Mexico.

Luis Navarro, owner of Nanna Mexico said: "Nanna Mexico creates naturally delicious and wholesome dishes because we believe fast food should be nourishing too.

"We have a responsibility to our planet and everything in it.

"Vegan days are a great opportunity to try to tread carefully on the planet we love."

The Tuesday takeover menu at Nanna Mexico will include vegan takes on classic dishes such as Mexican spiced steak burritos, jackfruit carnitas tacos and loaded nachos.

Takeover Tuesdays will just be for July to begin with but if it proves successful the plan is to continue longer term.

