Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Vattenfall promise to disregard government foreign worker loophole

PUBLISHED: 15:09 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:19 10 May 2019

Orsted’s Race Bank Offshore Wind Farm, located off the north Norfolk coast. Picture: Alasdair Smith/Courtesy of Orsted

Orsted's Race Bank Offshore Wind Farm, located off the north Norfolk coast. Picture: Alasdair Smith/Courtesy of Orsted

Alasdair Smith

Vattenfall has assured Norfolk's workforce that there is "zero chance" it will be making the most of a government loophole which would see foreign workers employed at less than minimum wage.

The government has recently extended a waiver which allows offshore wind construction contractors to bring in workers from outside the European Economic Area.

The decision has been blasted in other areas of the country which are home to wind farms, with maritime union RMT saying it was a "betrayal" of British workers.

One area which has been affected is Hull, with its local newspaper reporting Polish workers are allegedly being paid £3.60 per hour by Norwegian company OSM.

However Vatenfall, which has submitted an application to build a windfarm off the north Norfolk coast, has promised not to follow suit.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson for Vattenfall said: "Vattenfall's employment policies follow conventions set out by the International Labour Organisation and, of course in our UK operations, in full compliance with UK employment and immigration laws.  "We also work closely with our suppliers to ensure compliance with all relevant policies and regulations, including paying the UK national minimum wage. On that basis, Vattenfall would take any breach of these principles and law extremely seriously."

A similar statement was made by Orsted, which has proposed to build the Hornsea Project off the north Norfolk coast.

A spokesman for Orsted said: "We always ensure that our suppliers and contractors comply with international regulations and are discussing this matter further with them.

"Additionally, we are not aware of any industry requests for an extension to the waiver. Whilst we do not yet have an active project in the East of England, Ørsted is absolutely committed to investing in the regions where we operate and to helping local people access the many exciting roles in offshore wind."

North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb said he was "immensely relieved" by the news.

"I'm pleased that Vattenfall have made this commitment. In my view there's no place for companies paying poor wages and avoiding British regulations just because they're offshore," he said.

He added: "I disagree with the government in allowing this to happen and think we should close this loophole."

Most Read

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

Comedian Freddie Starr has died

Freddie Starr has died at the of 76, according to reports. Starr, a household name who rose to fame in the 1970s, was found dead at his home in Spain. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Woman in her 70s has died after colliding into tree in one-vehicle crash

A woman in her 70s has died following a crash in Downham Road, Ely. Picture: SUPPLIED

Inspectors give second improvement warning to £21,000-a-year school

Philip Hinchliffe, headteacher at Include Schools Norfolk, with Norwich North MP Chloe Smith on a visit to the school's Norwich site in 2018. The school has received its second

‘It is such a loss’ - Debts of almost £13,000 force closure of Norfolk restaurant

A hotel and restaurant in Rollesby have closed after failing to pay debts of almost £13,000. Picture: Simon Crutchley.

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It is such a loss’ - Debts of almost £13,000 force closure of Norfolk restaurant

A hotel and restaurant in Rollesby have closed after failing to pay debts of almost £13,000. Picture: Simon Crutchley.

Two car crash at A140 junction

The scene of the accident that closed the A140 at the Dickleburgh junction. Picture: Simon Parkin

Gypsy couple facing enforcement action for second time

Caravans on a site near the airport off Holt Road Copyright: Archant 2019

Running column: The area of training that so many runners neglect, including Mark Armstrong

Mark Armstrong wants to become mentally stronger in races. Picture: Sussex Sport Photography

Norwich Gumtree sellers hit by buyer using fake bank notes

One of the fake bank notes used on the left, next to a real note (right). Photo: Adelaide Kemp
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists