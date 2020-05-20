Search

Advanced search

Boreas windfarm off Norfolk coast potentially delayed by five months

PUBLISHED: 16:29 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:29 20 May 2020

Vattenfall's plans for a new windfarm off the Norfolk coast have been delayed by up to five months. Image: Vattenfall

Vattenfall's plans for a new windfarm off the Norfolk coast have been delayed by up to five months. Image: Vattenfall

Archant

A major windfarm development planned off the Norfolk coast has been told it may be delayed by up to five months.

The planning inspectorate said this week that the examination of the plan would take longer than expected given the coronavirus outbreak.

It cited its reasons as hearings being postponed and a number of interested parites not having the capacity to participate.

However the Swedish energy giant has said that delays of this length “call into question Britain’s commitment to acting quickly to reduce emissions.”

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Motoring company collapses owing almost £130,000 blaming coronavirus



Graham Davey, Vattenfall’s Norfolk Boreas Project Manager, said: “While it’s understandable that some delay to the examination process is inevitable due to the COVID-19 restrictions, adding up to five months to the timetable is regrettable.

“In our view, all of the substantive issues in the process have already been resolved. Yet, we’re now in a position where potentially the final consent decision may not be known until April next year. Delays on this scale influence plans and investment decisions, send the wrong signal to the offshore wind sector as a whole, and call into question Britain’s commitment to acting quickly to reduce emissions.”

The 752km wind farm is predicted to bring millions to the area in investment, as well as droves of new jobs.

Julia Nix, district manager for the Department for Work and Pensions for the East Anglia region has written to the planning inspectorate on the matter.

She said: “The consideration of extending it now, so close to the end of the process, when all issues have been examined robustly would potentially give the wrong message both locally and nationally.

“The level of uncertainty this would cause would almost definitely have a negative impact on investor confidence and the region’s socio-economic economic strategy.”

Chris Starkie, chief executive of the New Anglia LEP, and Nova Fairbank, head of policy, governance and public affairs at the Norfolk Chambers of Commerce have also written to the secretary of state asking for the process not to be delayed.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Motoring company collapses owing almost £130,000 blaming coronavirus

SWM Motors in Brandon has brought in liquidators making eight people and two directors redundant. Picture: GoogleMaps

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

Risk of more coronavirus spikes prompts call to learn lessons from Norfolk response

Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor (left) and opposition Labour leader Steve Morphew (right). Picture: Neil Perry/Norfolk County Council/Denise Bradley

Man knocked unconscious during disturbance in seaside village

Police were called to The Craft in Winterton on Sunday (May 17) where a man had been knocked unconscious following a disturbance. Picture: Google Maps.

Hottest day of the year expected as thunderstorms loom

Norfolk is expected to have its hottest day of the year on May 20 , and thunderstorms could follow on May 21. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Deep cleans and refundable deposits - Norfolk’s campsites are getting ready to reopen

Deer's Glade caravan park at Hanworth. Picture: Deer's Glade

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

McDonald’s reveals when it plans to re-open Norfolk drive-throughs

McDonald's have revealed when it hopes to reopen its drive-thrus in Norfolk. Pic: Archant

Motoring company collapses owing almost £130,000 blaming coronavirus

SWM Motors in Brandon has brought in liquidators making eight people and two directors redundant. Picture: GoogleMaps

Families flock to park on hottest day of the year after lockdown easing

People flock to the Norwich Earlham Park due to hot weather. Since lockdown restrcitions have been altered the public may spend as much time outside as they wish. Pictures: Archant

Tale of two coasts on hottest day of the year in Norfolk as daytrippers pick and choose

Fletcher Herod, seven, leaps about as he enjoys the beach at Waxham with his brother Charlie, four, in the hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One new coronavirus related death in Norfolk

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN
Drive 24